HOUSTON, TX — Eyewitnesses at Lakewood Church reported that a congregant who shouted “Jesus is Lord” during a morning service was quickly told by Joel Osteen “I think you’re at the wrong church.”

Sources say that the incident happened shortly after someone stood up during an Osteen talk to declare the sovereignty of Christ.

“Whoa there, bud. I think you belong at the much smaller church down the street,” said Osteen. “I’m the one around here who gets to declare what blessings I receive — not some ‘Jesus’ fella.”