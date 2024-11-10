Major gun control groups are already lamenting the outcome of the Nov. 5 election, decrying the results as detrimental to public safety.

In reality, though, President Joe Biden’s yearslong war on law-abiding gun owners repeatedly and wrongfully placed them at the center of the federal government’s target.

But ordinary lawful owners of firearms never have been the driving force behind violent crime.

Not only that, but they regularly rely on their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms to protect themselves and their loved ones from violent criminals when the government can’t or won’t be there to ensure their safety.

Almost every major study has found that Americans use their firearms in self-defense between 500,000 and 3 million times annually, according to the most recent report on the subject by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2021, the most comprehensive study ever conducted on the issue concluded that roughly 1.6 million defensive gun uses occur in the United States every year.

For this reason, The Daily Signal publishes a monthly article highlighting some of the previous month’s many news stories on defensive gun use that you may have missed—or that might not have made it to the national spotlight in the first place. (Read accounts from past months and years here.)

The examples below represent only a small portion of the news stories on defensive gun use during crimes that we found in October. You may explore more by using The Heritage Foundation’s interactive Defensive Gun Use Database.

All of these lawful gun owners highlight just how important the right to keep and bear arms is to ordinary Americans.

Ending the Biden-Harris administration’s war on the Second Amendment won’t threaten public safety, as so many gun control activists claim. It only will threaten the safety of violent criminals, from whom lawful gun owners want to defend themselves.

[Editor’s note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!