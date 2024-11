It’s the fourth week of November, which means it’s time for us all to do a little introspection and consider what we are thankful for. The Babylon Bee made full use of its vast political and entertainment connections to ask a dozen prominent public figures what they are thankful for this year. Their answers may surprise you:

President-elect Donald Trump: “Kamala Harris.”

Joel Osteen: “Tax-exempt status.”

Meghan Markle: “Meghan Markle.”