Trump’s spectacular sweep of every swing state, by substantial margins, has left liberals speechless. Downsizing and layoffs are next in the liberal media, which needs to happen at the federal government too based on this extraordinary mandate by voters.

Young men under 30 propelled this victory by supporting Trump by 13%, after previously backing Biden by 15% in 2020. The biggest loser in the election was the feminist ideology of the Democrat elites who have run our country into the ground.

With a new 4-vote GOP majority in the Senate, including the tiebreaker vote held by soon-to-be Vice President Vance, Democrats will be unable to get their bad bills through Congress and, if they do, Trump will veto them. We can also expect the Senate to confirm Trump’s appointments to the federal bench and to his Cabinet.

Trump’s most important appointments will be to the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services. Sweeping reforms are needed at both agencies, with strong new leadership necessary to achieve that.

Yet pressure by the Establishment is intense behind the scenes to prevent Trump from appointing an attorney general who will clean house at the politically motivated Department of Justice. This election gives conservatives a second chance to defang the Deep State, and if we fail to do it this time, then a miraculous third chance later cannot be reasonably expected.

The signs are that liberals entrenched in the DOJ are doubling down in resistance to the mandate of the People on Election Day. Many of these comrades for the Left can do the honorable thing by resigning before Jan. 20, but few will.

Former Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer, who defeated Jack Smith in the U.S. Supreme Court on the weaponized prosecution of Trump, would be a terrific choice for attorney general. It is essential to go outside of the D.C. Establishment to overcome the Deep State, and the appointee must be someone willing to order a full outside audit of the DOJ.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a proven track record of overcoming a mini-Deep State in Texas that improperly impeached him and then unsuccessfully attempted to remove him from office. Paxton is battle-tested by that experience and has the moxie to defeat the D.C. elite.

Paxton has been courageously leading on many top issues, from defending Texas’ sovereign right to secure its southern border to suing physicians who violate Texas law by harming children with transgender treatments. Paxton anticipates the lawfare by the Left to tie up Trump’s reforms with lawsuits in the one-sided D.C. federal courts.

The opposition to an appointment of RFK Jr. to a Cabinet-level position must be overcome. The Department of Health and Human Services, FDA, CDC, and NIH are politically corrupt, as demonstrated by their mishandling of COVID and interference with safe, affordable medications.

RFK Jr. has credentials and experience that far exceed those of most other candidates for Cabinet positions, and the realignment in this election was based on a promise to give him real authority. A symbolic position as “health czar” would not enable RFK Jr. to fulfill his pledge to “Make America Healthy Again” by clearing out the cabal of wrongdoers at federal agencies.

The Deep State has terrified nearly every Republican, other than Donald Trump himself, such that representative government in our nation’s capital does not really exist anymore. It functions more like a police state, whereby the unlimited, largely unsupervised funding of the DOJ has resulted in relentless political investigations and prosecutions.

Sauer, Paxton, RFK Jr. and only a handful of other candidates for these key positions have the courage and skills to stand up against the Deep State to save our country. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is in that category, too, but notice how the Swamp is wrongly stifling his campaign to become Senate majority leader.

Trump does not need the cooperation of Congress to exercise the pardon power granted exclusively to him by the U.S. Constitution. This pardon power was modeled on the authority of the king of England, and it must be used frequently and broadly by the 47th president.

Trump could grant individual and blanket pardons on Truth Social, which would have the bonus of belittling the Deep State in addition to neutralizing it. Trump should also issue preemptive pardons, without allowing the DOJ to bankrupt its victims first.

Trump could set a further precedent for presidential authority to pardon for state prosecutions when they incorporate federal allegations as the ongoing, politically motivated prosecutions of Trump and his supporters in New York, Georgia, Arizona and Michigan all do. Presidential power is improperly undermined when state prosecutors funded by leftist George Soros can threaten imprisonment of the president and his top advisers.