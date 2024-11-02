OK, first things first. I have to take a victory lap. Muhammad Ali said, “It’s not bragging if you can back it up.” I can back it up.

I was the only TV host in America to stick his neck on the line and boldly predict a Trump electoral landslide AND a popular vote victory.

I also promised this election would be a repeat of Reagan-Carter in 1980 – dead even for many months, polls showing a tie, and then suddenly on Election Day, a landslide.

How did I know? Simple. “It’s the economy, stupid.” It never changes. My friends and fans are hurting. Every small business owner I know is hurting. Kamala Harris and her team (let’s call them “The Washington Commies”) wrecked the economy.

Harris never had any solutions, simply because she’s the problem. She only feels your pain because she’s the one causing it. She and poor “brain-dead Joe” created the worst inflation of our lifetime. The voters understand only the billionaire who builds skyscrapers in Manhattan can fix it.

I also predicted the same two questions as Reagan-Carter would decide this election: “Am I better off than four years ago?” and “Can I take four more years of this crap?”

Those two questions, as voters made their final decision who to vote for, won Ronald Reagan an unexpected, shocking landslide. I promised those same exact two questions would win Trump an unexpected, shocking landslide.

And of course, Democrats helped, too – by picking Harris.

I must have said on TV and radio a thousand times, and written in my columns dozens of times, that Harris was the worst pick of all time. She wasn’t just unlikeable, unpopular, unelectable and the most radical communist candidate of all time.

She was also “DLI,” as in “dumb, lazy and incompetent.” She didn’t even work hard to earn the job. Trump at 78 years old out-worked and out-hustled her by a country mile. Trump earned the presidency.

Now to the two things that should happen right away.

Not on Jan. 20, 2025. That’s the day Trump swears in. I’m guessing Trump has that list already written and ready to go.

I literally mean TODAY.

First, we should all start planning for President Trump to be added to Mount Rushmore.

The guy just became the G.O.A.T. – “the greatest of all time.” The greatest legend ever. The greatest comeback kid ever. The greatest winner ever. The greatest politician ever. The greatest Republican ever (move over, Reagan). The greatest salesman ever. The greatest marketer ever. The most unstoppable and relentless human of all time. The list is endless.

No one has ever done the things President Trump has done. And now a landslide!

Just stop arguing. There’s no longer any debate. Trump is amazing. Trump is remarkable. Trump is superhuman. The man belongs on Mount Rushmore.

Or maybe give him his own mountain: “Mount Trump.” I like the way that sounds.

Besides, I want to see the faces of the hosts on CNN, MSNBC and “The View” when they hear my plan!

Secondly, here’s something for Trump to do immediately while he’s waiting around for Jan. 20: Trump should offer his gigantic Trump private jet to all the hysterical Hollywood celebrities to fly out of the USA and promise to never come back.

You like that idea? I’ll chip in for gas. How about you?

Robert DeNiro, you’re first. Where do you want to go? Cuba? Venezuela? China? Haiti? Iran? Zimbabwe?

Or maybe Gaza? I hear Hamas has a nice rooftop waiting for you!

Oprah, you’re next. Beyonce. Harrison Ford. Whoopi Goldberg. Bruce Springsteen. Rachel Maddow. The list is long. You all need to go.

And while Trump’s at it, why not offer a fleet of private jets operating 24/7 to fly all the anti-Israel protesters out of the USA. Give them a free one-way trip to Gaza. As Bill Maher the liberal TV host would say, “New Rule: If you like Hamas so much, then you have to go live with Hamas.”

This is going to be a great four years coming up. I can feel it. How about you?

America was saved Tuesday night. So was the great American middle class. So was capitalism, free speech, the rule of law – and it was a very good night for Israel.

Christians won. Criminals lost and cops won.

Christmas came early for crypto and the energy industry. Drill, baby, drill!

Elon Musk won big. There will be no prison cells in Musk’s future.

China lost big.

So did Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah. Better dig your tunnels deeper!

Ukraine lost. We’re not your piggy bank anymore. No more wasted billions on a losing war half a world away. Spend the money here on “America First!”

The biggest losers of the night are illegal aliens. Your invasion is officially over. “Hasta la vista, baby.” Adios. You won’t be back!

And the biggest winners of all? MEN.

I’m talking about real men. That kind of man woke up and voted in massive numbers for Trump. White men. Black men. Latino men. Union men. Young men. Garbage men.

This was the year of the macho male. This was the election of the macho male. No more kicking us around. No more using us for target practice. We’ve had enough and we’re not going to take it anymore!

Trump just made men great again.

And to all the men who voted for Harris, I urge Trump to offer free testosterone shots and a hug from mommy.

Now let’s go make America great again. MAGA.