WND recently published my article “The top elites want Trump to run their pending war” in which I further elaborated on my theory that Donald Trump forced them to dismantle their barriers to his second term and let him back in the White House. What they’ve surrendered to is letting Trump take on the challenge of preserving the American Empire in his own way – which is dramatically different from their own Ukraine-centered, Russian scapegoating, global bullying strategy. Trump and the top tier elites share the goal of preserving U.S. military and economic global dominance but are polar opposites on Cultural Marxism and the battle between nationalism and “one world” globalism.

Trump’s win means he gets the chance to roll back socialism and restore constitutionalism against their will on the domestic front while pursuing their common priority internationally. This was the same general trade-off Reagan had, but, importantly, Trump’s agenda adds the component of anti-“one world” globalism. In this context, Trump’s “nationalism” might better be termed “international federalism” because it clearly presumes an international order in which nations remain cooperating independent sovereigns and not mere components of single global Marxist conglomerate like the neo-Soviet European Union strives to be.

They surrendered to Trump not just because he beat them politically, but because Vladimir Putin beat them militarily in Ukraine. When their military failure became so obvious in 2023 that they could no longer contain the situation with war propaganda, they fell back to Plan B: the much riskier Israel/Hamas gambit, which is mostly limited to the Iran problem and related Middle East objectives. I have contended since it happened that the all-too-real Oct. 7, 2023, massacre was allowed to happen for that purpose. I believe they let slip the rabid dogs of Hamas deliberately to shift the “Eye of Sauron” media focus away from Ukraine (which I disapprove), and create the justification for de-nuking Iran (which goal I endorse, if not the duplicitous staging.)

Are the elites truly that evil? Ask the hundred million plus innocent unborn babies they’ve slaughtered worldwide (including in Israel) by normalizing abortion as a population-reduction tactic. Or maybe we should ask the entire generation of dead and maimed Ukrainian men sacrificed as cannon fodder proxies in a 100% preventable NATO- orchestrated war.

Let’s review what’s really happening in the world of geopolitics – as seen from outside the bubble of neocon propaganda constantly being spewed by the corporate media of the U.S., U.K. and European Union.

Massive corruption and abuse of power by the Bush/Clinton/Obama/Biden tag-team cabal over the past several decades has bankrupted America, poisoned much of the world against us and driven a growing alliance of would-be competitors to formalize and implement a plan to end our global hegemony. The greatest threat their BRICS network represents is to the U.S. dollar’s dominance as the world’s reserve currency. If BRICS develops a way to dethrone the dollar, we will (supposedly) collapse like a house of cards under an avalanche of debt we have no ability to pay – some $36 trillion worth – or higher by some accounts. Our fall would be swift and spectacular – creating a political vacuum into which the BRICS nations would flow to replace us with their vision of a new multi-polar order.

Obviously, that existential threat has – in the warped minds of the elite megalomaniacs who rule us – warranted extreme measures, which included the anti-Trump color revolution and coup of 2020, facilitated by the global deployment of their COVID bio-weapon and imposition of de facto medical martial law. In one fell swoop they intended to crush the rapidly growing worldwide populist uprising that threatened their grip on the levers of national and international power AND at the same time intimidate the BRICS nations into submission in classic Mafia style.

To invoke the old Chinese idiom, they intended to “kill the chicken to scare the monkey.” But to their shock, the populist chicken (led by the MAGA movement in the U.S.) didn’t die. Instead it got stronger and began pushing back even harder, not just against the fake vaccine but also against government-coerced censorship, manipulative fake-news narratives, forced DEI lunacy and child-grooming … and the proxy war in Ukraine. That was only possible because MAGA’s champion, Donald Trump, did not retreat after J6 but redoubled his efforts.

So now we’ve all been rewarded with front-row seats to the greatest show on earth as a greatly wiser and fully unshackled President-elect Trump begins the process of draining the swamp and restoring America’s greatness – not just domestically, but internationally.

I think President Trump can prevent World War III during his delayed second term by doing three things:

First, by embracing some form of the BRICS multi-polar vision on the condition that the dollar remains the sole world currency for international trade. This would further his goal of withdrawing the United States from the roles of international policeman, babysitter and financial sugar-daddy, while earning the appreciation and respect of those BRICS nations being entrusted as true partners in international matters, no longer treated as mere vassals of the U.S. This would mean ending the top-down divide-and-conquer polarization model for international relations established long ago by the British Empire and replacing it with the model of international federalism mentioned above.

Second, by developing a partnership with Putin and Russia based upon our mutual Christian history and cultural foundations to 1) fully drain the swamp of Marxism globally, starting with the European Union; and 2) constrain Islamist expansion everywhere, starting with Islamist-targeted Christian nations like Nigeria. In my view the only reason Russia is militarily allied with Shiite Iran is to counter the U.S. alliance with the Sunni majority headed by Saudi Arabia. A U.S./Russia alliance on Islam and Middle East policy would completely transform the geopolitical dynamics, provide the opportunity to compel Iran to de-nuke without resort to military force, and protect Israel from destruction by the Islamic world by removing Russia’s incentive to ally with Israel’s enemies as a tactic of self-defense. Russia instead would be an ally of Israel, which I believe Putin would prefer.

Three, the lynchpin making the prior elements possible would be NATO and the Russian Federation entering into a mutual non-expansion agreement. What’s really driving all these currently failing international policies is the Mackinder theory of geopolitics held forever by the British (and by extension the Americans) that if Russia gains control of the Eurasian plateau it would become an unstoppable world power. If Russia formally abandoned any dream of a restored Soviet Union (which I don’t think it wants) and NATO ended its encroachment/encirclement strategy for containing Russia, then the threat of WWIII would fade dramatically.

All this, of course, assumes that the elites won’t start WWIII before Trump’s inauguration. I’ll address that issue in my next column.