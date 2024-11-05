Over the course of 2024, SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly has repeatedly called out corporate media for defending President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and related hot takes, sparking viral moments on her podcast.

Liberal corporate media ratings have significantly dropped post-presidential election, with networks like MSNBC losing 53% of their audience and CNN losing 47%, according to Forbes. For months, Kelly has been warning media pundits about their actions.

1. Kelly Slams CBS’ Scott Pelley For Being A ‘Dumbass’

In March, Kelly singled out CBS’ “60 Minutes” host Scott Pelley following his interview with the parental rights group Moms for Liberty. During the interview, the network and Pelley reportedly censored controversial books that Moms for Liberty had shared with them prior to the interview.

Kelly accused the interview of being “manipulated” to portray the parental rights group negatively, calling Pelley a “dumbass” and noting how “inappropriate sexual content” is prevalent in schools nationwide.

“It’s happening! It’s happening with race. It’s happening with gender and it’s happening with inappropriate sexual content,” Kelly continued. “All you must do is open your eyes [and] your ears. Get out of your stupid myopic media circles, for once, and think about somebody else’s children. This is what’s so frustrating, Stu. This is why I was disappointed in the segment. I know that they manipulated Moms for Liberty. I know they weren’t fair to them.”

WATCH:

“But this is why you need – fucking have me on Scott Pelley! I dare you: Put me on,” Kelly challenged. “I will go on CBS News and you and I can have it out one-on-one, or you come on my show, wherever you want to do it. And we’ll have a little redo and we’ll do it live! So you can’t cut me up. But even if you do cut me up, I’m ready for you. Because you will hear this shit in every answer I will give. And why is that? Because I have three children who are 14, 12 and 10 – I’ve lived this!”

2. Kelly Rips MSNBC Hosts Who Mocked Voters’ Illegal Immigration Concerns

Throughout President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign, the former president emphasized his efforts to shut down the U.S. southern border and protect Americans, as millions of illegal immigrants have crossed into the country. During Super Tuesday election coverage in March, MSNBC hosts Jen Psaki, Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid were heard mocking Virginia’s exit polls, which showed immigration was a top concern for the state’s voters.

After playing a clip from the night on her show, the SiriusXM host called out the panel, noting that “they’ll learn” the truth come November.

“Migrant crime is not ‘a thing’ – tell it to the family of the 14-year-old girl in Campbell County, Virginia, who was just sexually assaulted by an illegal from Venezuela who’s now been arrested and charged after he crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas, this past September and released into the United States by the Feds,” Kelly said.

“In Fairfax County Public Schools, roughly 20% of students struggle to speak English. Migration has completely reshaped the Commonwealth of Virginia where I used to live as well. They laugh and sneer at their own peril. They’ll learn in November what the truth is,” Kelly continued.

WATCH:

3. Kelly Hits CBS News For Editing Harris Interview

In October, Kelly hit CBS News for their whitewash editing of Harris’ response in her interview with “60 Minutes.”

In a rare sit-down with corporate media to answer questions about her policies, “60 Minutes” posted a teaser clip of the interview on X, showing Harris stumbling as she described how “the work” of the Biden-Harris administration has “resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.”

However, in the later edited version on YouTube, she was seen clearly stating, “We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.”

“So by the time they aired the interview in full on Monday night they had cleaned up the answer. They had pulled a much shorter, tighter but still inane phrase from a different part of her answer and they whitewashed the word salad and sort of got rid of all the word salad and boiled it down to like one green pepper. It was no longer a salad, it was just one green pepper that you could understand and eat easily,” Kelly said.

WATCH:

“Oh my God. I mean you see what they did don’t you? It’s so nakedly partisan and desperate to save her. That first answer is just classic Kamala Harris isn’t it?” Kelly said. “This is CBS running cover for Kamala Harris. I’m amazed they had the guts to do it given that they had released the tease.”

Following the backlash from the edit, Harris’ campaign released a statement to Variety noting they “do not control CBS’s production decisions and refer questions to CBS.”

4. Kelly Tears Into ‘Dumb’ Mika Brzezinski’s Defense Of Harris

In mid-October, Kelly slammed MSNBC again for its defense of Harris’ heated interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, homing in on the network’s host Mika Brzezinski for applauding Harris’ pushback against the Fox host.

“She [Harris] decided to get, once again, to feigned indignation over him allegedly playing the wrong sound bite, as if like Trump didn’t say it and that’s what Brett was trying to get. That’s not at all — he’s trying to get you to respond to his defense. It’s called an opportunity for you, madam, to take a shot at Trump’s defense,” Kelly said.

WATCH:

“She wouldn’t do it, she just feigned indignation and this is their favorite clip over on MS[NBC] this morning, oh, [with] Mika Brzezinski [saying,] ‘Good for her! Bret Baier used to be a respected journalist. He’s a hack! He queued up the wrong —’ That’s not what Trump said. You people are too stupid to live,” Kelly added. “This is so dumb, you’re so dumb! Either you’re dumb or you’re dishonest I think probably both to be perfectly honest.”

5. Kelly Torches ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts For ‘180’ On Trump

Since the election, Kelly called out Brzezinski and her co-host Joe Scarborough after they revealed they visited Trump in a face-to-face meeting at Mar-a-Lago for the first time in several years. Kelly accused them of making a “180” turn on the former president as they and their guests on “Morning Joe” have compared Trump to Adolf Hitler and alleged he would be a fascist dictator.

“I searched for a way to respond appropriately, and I called on my ten years as a litigator in addition to my now 20 as a journalist,” Kelly said. “I think I found the perfect phrase. Go fuck yourselves. Go fuck yourselves, you dishonest jokes of faux journalists. What an absurd farce that was, Glenn. Which one was insincere? He’s Hitler or now we’re gonna speak truth to power and find a way of speaking to and working with Donald Trump? Which one was a lie?”

WATCH:

Despite Brzezinski and Scarborough later claiming they received supportive calls about their potential decision to “restart communications” with Trump, viewers of the show posted their disapproval of the move online.

