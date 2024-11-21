Firebrand former to future Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be the nation’s attorney general and was expected to take a hammer to the weaponized processes the Department of Justice implemented under Joe Biden, has withdrawn his name from that nomination.

BREAKING: Matt Gaetz is withdrawing his name from consideration for Attorney General pic.twitter.com/6isJ00olg7 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) November 21, 2024

Gaetz said, “I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.

“I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history. I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I’m certain he will Save America.”

Trump’s statement on Matt Gaetz withdrawing from consideration for Attorney General pic.twitter.com/P4I5UuGlQ1 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) November 21, 2024

Trump responded, “I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect. Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!”

Gaetz repeatedly has called out the weaponization of the Department of Justice, FBI and others federal arms of government, for their lawfare and other attacks on President Trump.

He also had been targeted by the government bureaucracies, when allegations of his involvement in an affair with an underage girl appeared. The DOJ eventually closed that case without charges, but that did not stop leftists, Democrats, and those in the media from reusing them to assault Gaetz.

Only a day earlier the House Ethics Committee deadlocked, and therefore could not release its own report into those allegations made against Gaetz.

The committee technically has no jurisdiction over Gaetz, either, as he resigned from the House when he was nominated by Trump.

Several Republican senators had joined the Democrat opposition to Trump’s appointees, expressing doubt whether Gaetz could pass a vote.

However, he already was re-elected to the term that starts in January, and he will return to the House as a lawmaker.

The Daily Mail reported the salacious allegations against Gaetz were in no way stopping, citing claims from CNN that it has testimony from a woman who reported sexual encounters with Gaetz in 2017 when she was 17.

The witness reportedly was the same who earlier told DOJ investigators about her claims in the investigation in which they determined the witnesses against Gaetz were unreliable.

Gaetz has denied those claims, saying they are “invented.”

WND had reported only hours earlier that as part of the media’s attacks on Gaetz, one “The View” entertainer was left making a statement that clearly made her unhappy.

On Wednesday, the entertainer, Sunny Hostin of “The View,” took over from another show entertainer, Whoopi Goldberg.

“I do have a legal note. Thank you, Whoopi,” Hostin said on air. Then there was a long pause while, reports explain, she had “an unpleasant look on her face.”

“Matt Gaetz has long denied all allegations, calling the claims, quote, ‘invented,’ and saying in a statement to ABC News that ‘this false smear following a three-year criminal investigation should be viewed with great skepticism. The DOJ investigation was closed with no charges being brought.”

The gossip that had engulfed the show’s airtime had focused on previous claims made to, and dismissed by, the DOJ that Gaetz was involved with an underage girl.

One “View” entertainer claimed that investigators allegedly talked about how when Gaetz found out the girl was underage, he “stopped having sex with her.”

NEW: The View host Sunny Hostin fumes as she is forced to read a legal note just minutes after presenting the Matt Gaetz allegations as a “fact.” Hostin: They discussed the fact that once [Gaetz] finds out that she’s 17, he stops having s*x with her. Hostin 3 min later: Matt… pic.twitter.com/USvYjnWqKZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 20, 2024

The Washington Examiner said, “Hostin’s legal note comes as The View hosts have regularly made critical remarks about Trump’s Cabinet choices, especially Gaetz, whom the president-elect nominated for attorney general. Meanwhile, Gaetz is embroiled in controversy surrounding serious allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with an underage woman.”

Gaetz has been picked by Trump, in fact, for a specific purpose. The president-elect said, “Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System. Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department.”

And WND has reported on the hair-pulling rage that the left already has exhibited to the Gaetz nomination.

Russia Collusion Hoaxer Adam Schiff Terrified After Trump Nominates Matt Gaetz as US Attorney General https://t.co/ZpItV4oSly pic.twitter.com/OyBLJjqHmb — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) November 14, 2024

If you weren’t already thrilled by the Gaetz AG appointment, Swalwell is clearly terrified.

pic.twitter.com/WdqYKkdVP0 — Mr Reagan (@MrReaganUSA) November 14, 2024

But it was Vice President-elect JD Vance who took the left’s argument and turned it around.