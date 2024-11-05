Israel/Middle East Morning Brief

5th suspect, an IDF officer, is arrested in probe into intel leak from PM Netanyahu’s office

An IDF officer has been arrested as part of the investigation into leaked classified documents from the Prime Minister’s Office, according to Hebrew media reports, bringing the total number of suspects in the case to five.

Iran executes Jewish man convicted of killing would-be attacker in self-defense

Authorities in Iran on Monday executed a Jewish man, Arvin Nathaniel Ghahremani, who had been sentenced to death for murder, Iranian media reported. Ghahremani’s family had said during his trial that “key errors in the case were intentionally ignored” and that his actions to save the victim were not taken into account.

Iran prepares to strike Israel with missiles with increased payload

Iran is planning a “strong and complex” attack on Israel that will involve more powerful warheads and other weapons not used in its previous two assaults on the Jewish state this year.

Israeli Air Force base commander given beefed up security over Iranian assassination threat

Brig.-Gen. Yotam Sigler along with his family, has been placed under security protection after a spy-cell made up of Jewish immigrants from Azerbaijan, whom the Iranian security services recruited to carry out missions inside Israel, and which was busted last month.

American Airlines to suspend flights to Israel until at least September 2025

Dallas-based American Airlines has not operated flights to and from Tel Aviv since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 invasion of southern Israel, the longest suspension of service of the three U.S. legacy carriers.

U.K. Conservative Party elects staunchly pro-Israel leader

The Conservative Party in the United Kingdom elected the first black leader of any major political party in the country – 44-year-old Kemi Badenoch – whose parents immigrated from Nigeria. A staunch ally of Israel, she leads it at a time when it is trying to recover from one of the worst electoral performances in its history.

Two IRGC members killed – including high-ranking officer – in light plane crash in restive SE Iran

Brigadier General Hamid Mazandrani of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Ground Forces was killed Monday morning alongside the pilot in an aircraft crash during a training mission.

Mossad chief warns hostage families, ‘time to face reality’ over hostage deal

The head of Israel’s Mossad, David Barnea, who is also the chief negotiator attempting to secure a release of the hostages held in Gaza captivity, said the chances for even a ‘small deal are low,’ due to Hamas’ intransigence over ending the war.

Bipartisan pro-Israel senators urge probe of ICC prosecutor

A bipartisan group of pro-Israel senators is urging the president of the governing body that oversees the International Criminal Court to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the ICC, and the timing of his pursuit of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

WATCH: Confirmation IDF special forces nabbed Syrian working as part of Iranian network in Syria