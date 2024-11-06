Middle East/Israel:

5 International court issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant over alleged ‘war crimes’>

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes committed during the ongoing Gaza war, the court said in a statement Thursday.

U.S. Treasury sanctions six Hamas leaders, some based in Turkey

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on six of the few remaining leaders of the Iran-backed terrorist group Hamas on November 19 — Abd al-Rahman Ismail abd al-Rahman Ghanimat, Basem Naim, Mohammad Nazzal, Ghazi Hamad, Salama Mari, and Musa Daud Muhammad al-Akari.

U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire call at U.N.

The United States vetoed a U.N. Nations Security Council resolution calling for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire on Wednesday morning, citing its failure to condition a halt in hostilities directly to the release of the hostages, whom Hamas continues to hold in the Gaza Strip.

“We could not support an unconditional ceasefire that failed to release the hostages,” Robert Wood, deputy U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told the council.

Sen. Sanders backs resolution to suspend U.S. arms transfers to Israel; Senate overwhelmingly blocks move

The U.S. Senate decisively rejected overnight Thursday three proposals introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders, a progressive leader within the Democratic Party and outspoken critic of Israel, to halt arms transfers to Israel amid its war in Gaza.

U.S. ambassador-designate slams Biden’s Israel policy as ‘schizophrenic’

“We’ve put far more pressure, with Joe Biden, on Israel than we have on Hamas, Hezbollah and most importantly, the people who write those checks—the Iranians,” Huckabee told Fox News in an interview, describing the White House’s policy toward Israel as “schizophrenic.”

IAF pounds Palmyra, sites close to Damascus; Syrian general thought to be among dozens of casualties

Syrian state media says Israeli warplanes targeted the central city of Palmyra on Wednesday, reporting an unspecified number of wounded in the attack.

An “Israeli attack… targeted residential buildings and the industrial area” of the city, says state news agency SANA, while state television reported unspecified “\wounded due to the Israeli attack that targeted the city of Palmyra.”

Israeli archeology giant killed in Hezbollah ambush in southern Lebanon

The family of Ze’ev ‘Jabo’ Erlich, a renowned historian killed in Hezbollah ambush, disputes IDF claim he entered as a civilian, asserting he was formally enlisted and had military approval for his entry; “Instead of mourning, I’m busy correcting the damage caused by the IDF spokesperson tarnishing his name,” brother says.

UNRWA chiefs met Hamas, PIJ leaders at 2017 Beirut meeting, exclaiming ‘We are one’

According to a UN Watch expose, UNRWA chiefs secretly met top terrorists, telling them: “We are united, no one can separate us.” In Feb. 2017, UNRWA’s Pierre Kraehenbuehl met Hamas’ Ali Baraka & Islamic Jihad’s Abu Imad al-Rifai, who sent suicide bombers to kill troops in Iraq.

New Zealand designates Hezbollah, Houthi as terrorist organizations

“For any organization to be deemed a terrorist organization under New Zealand legislation, we have to have evidence, and we go through a number of tests under our legislation, that organization has knowingly undertaken terrorist activity,” Christopher Luxon, the New Zealand prime minister, said. “This is the case before the four that I’ve designated today.”

Australia denies entry visa to former centrist Israeli justice minister

Israel’s former justice minister Ayelet Shaked, who was part of the government which included Members of the Knesset from Arab parties, has been denied an entry visa to Australia to take part in a pro-Israel event.

“The issue here is not that I didn’t get a visa,” said Shaked. “The issue here is that the current Australian government has become anti-Semitic.”