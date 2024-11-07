There is no doubt that this is the most important election of our lifetime – there is so much on the line.

I must say that how to vote this election is not difficult at all for my wife Gena or me. It is a no-brainer to us, because the larger issues our country and citizens face and need resolved are so obvious.

We spent some extra time over the weekend and jotted down seven critical issues that guided our votes. I hope what we researched will help you in your vote as well.

Here are the seven critical issues to us:

1. Avoiding escalation of WWIII. The world is a powder-keg right now. Under the Biden-Harris administration, Russia has launched a war with Ukraine, and Iran (and its proxies Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis) launched a war with Israel. And the U.S. is now funding and involved with every side of those wars!

Let’s not forget that China sits on the brink with Taiwan. And North Korea just tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in hope of reaching the U.S., in addition to its advancing attacks against South Korea.

Military experts tell us we are quickly advancing to WWIII, if we’re not in it already.

It’s time to bring sanity, solvency and security back to our nation and world! I don’t have to remind you under whose reign all the above has occurred, while under Trump our world was made much safer. Let’s make the world safe again! To read more about this issue, see my previous column here

2. Securing the U.S. borders from further invasion. Under the Biden-Harris administration and their open-door policies to the border, a record number of well over 10 million illegal aliens have come across the U.S. southern border alone from California to Texas. New crime waves have increased in every state with illegals stealing, injuring, raping and murdering Americans, and even committing terrorism.

According to the latest report from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection over 50,000 illegals with criminal convictions have been arrested since 2021, with tens of thousands more still roaming free. Just over the weekend, an illegal alien sexually assaulted four minors in a New Orleans suburb – the victims included all male children from ages four to 13 and the suspect filmed the acts. Unbelievable! It’s treasonous that such criminals have been let into our country illegally, freely without any vetting!

On top of grievous migrant crime, we all know the last four years have brought record amounts of fentanyl (and other opioids) being smuggled into America from our southern border that have literally killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. And what about the grave increases of sexual trafficking, including of children?

Any president (without congress) can severely restrict illegal entrance at our borders for the safety of our citizens or nation, just as Trump did with Title 42 or building the 571 miles of border wall. It’s time for this present insane invasion that is a threat to our democracy to stop immediately! Make America safe again! To read more about this issue, see my previous column here.

3. Making America affordable again. America just had the worst jobs report in four years. And what more needs to be said about the costs of groceries, houses, gas, running a business, etc.? While the White House keeps saying inflation is “cooling,” check out this economic fact: Of the nearly 400 items that Bureau and Labor Statistics (BLS) tracks, about 2 in 3 (or 67 percent) increased in price between June 2023 and June 2024. Almost 300 out of the 400 items tracked increased MORE in price in just this past year, and those don’t include the increases from the last three years! That’s not exactly what I would call an inflation freeze!

The Washington Post reported, “Grocery prices have jumped by 25 percent over the past four years, outpacing overall inflation of 19 percent during the same period.” High inflation has made finances worse for 65% of Americans last year To show how inflation is crippling American homes, the average American consumer now carries $6,329 in credit card debt! Why? “People are stretched,” experts say. I don’t have to explain to you who has been in office the last four years while prices have gone through the roof. This fiscal insanity must stop crippling Americans! To read more about this issue, see my previous column here.

4. Protecting and preserving Americans’ First and Second Amendments. There are no two greater amendments to protect with our vote than the First and Second Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. The truth is: Our First and Second Amendment rights have never been in greater jeopardy than they are right now. The first secures our rights to free speech and religious choice. The second is our right to bear arms. Both are presently under attack, in their original meaning, by sheer public and political pressure. Secular progressivism and the Woke culture, and all who advocate them, have been the biggest enemies of the First and Second Amendments. Think about it: how free do you feel to speak your mind on sensitive or controversial issues in public? How free do you feel to say you’re a self-defense (gun) advocate in public? You should feel free to do both!

Trump has a very strong record of protecting First and Second Amendment rights. And if president, Trump said will re-open the White House Faith Office specially with the mission to protect religious freedom. Mrs. Harris has a record of profiling and prosecuting (hate) speech as well as controlling gun ownership. For more specifics on this issue, please read my previous columns here and here.

5. Genital mutilation, chemical castration, and sterilization of children. Between 2019 to 2023, at least 5,747 minors received sex-change surgery, and 13,994 received some sort of gender reassignment treatment. Most have occurred in five liberal states.

While we sympathize with those who truly struggle with Gender Identity Disorder, more and more pediatric specialists believe extreme invasive irreversible treatments should not be performed on minors. For example, the vice president of the American College of Pediatricians explained, “Adolescents have immature brains and should not be allowed to make decisions with lifelong implications, such as decreased fertility, when they are so young.”

We commend vice presidential candidate and Senator JD Vance (R-OH), who introduced in 2023 the Protect Children’s Innocence Act, which would ban the genital mutilation, chemical castration, and sterilization of innocent children by classifying the performance of so-called “gender-affirming care” on a minor as a Class C felony. As his website explained, “The legislation would also cease all taxpayer funding for such actions, including under government-sponsored healthcare plans of the Affordable Care Act, prohibit institutions of higher education from providing instruction on ‘gender-affirming care,’ and would deem illegals who have performed ‘gender-affirming care’ on a minor ineligible to receive visas or admittance to the United States. ‘Under no circumstances should doctors be allowed to perform these gruesome, irreversible operations on underage children,’ said Senator Vance. ‘With this legislation, we have an opportunity to save countless young Americans from a lifetime of suffering and regret.'”

We need a president who will stand up for innocent children and their wellbeing-longevity on planet earth. In short, Trump agrees with Vance, while Kamala opposes him on this issue. For more information on the psychological and physiological harm to children concerning the above, read this insightful article by Dr. Jennifer Bauwens. See also StopTheHarmDatabase.com.

6. Protecting human life in the womb. My wife, Gena, and I are fully aware how sensitive the abortion issue is. We really do. We’ve known many people who have struggled through this life-changing decision, and we’ve been there for them. We respect peoples’ views and beliefs, but we also ask people to respect ours as well, especially if they differ.

In our viewpoint, Jan. 22, 1973, was one of the worst days in American history because it nationally legalized killing babies in the womb. Abortion should have remained a legal issue for states, not the federal government, as the Tenth Amendment in our U.S. Constitution guides, and is now in place.

I was talking a while ago to an anthropology professor about the conception of life. He shared with me some very fascinating information from Dr. Dianne Irving, a biochemist and biologist who is a professor at Georgetown University. She wrote about the “Scientific Evidence for the Personhood of Unborn Children,” which are from their earliest stage in the womb a “genetically unique, newly existing, individual, whole living human being (a single-cell embryonic human zygote).”

In short, we believe as Thomas Jefferson explained in the founding of our country that preserving human value and life was government’s primary role: “The care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only legitimate object of good government.” And we believe all our presidents should believe the same.

Simply put, Trump and Vance are strongly pro-life, while Kamala is strongly pro-abortion. In fact, she says she plans to expand abortion into rural America at the taxpayers’ expense. Her vice president running mate Tim Walz believes in abortion up to the time of birth. They say they are protecting a woman’s (mother’s) rights, but who’s protecting the child’s rights? For more information on this issue, please read my former column here.

7. Needing an “Avengers” leadership team that is ready on Day One. With the world and America in such tough shape right now, we are going to need far more than just one person (or president) to get things back on track. He or she is going to need a cabinet like few others. I struggled to put together allies who were not already a part of the Biden administration to help Kamala in her presidency. Most have names people have never heard of and are extreme progressives, who Harris met when she was ranked in 2019 as the most liberal senator in the U.S.

However, because of Trump’s previous presidency and his extensive connections with stellar leaders everywhere, he will have access to build a team and cabinet that can accomplish huge goals in expeditious time. They include RFK Jr., Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, Mike Pompeo, JD Vance, Ben Carson, Raul Ortiz, Tom Homan, Kristi Noem, Rick Perry, Nikki Haley, and many others, including some who were on his first cabinet and many other key leaders in their fields waiting to join Trump’s team.

I’ll say it again: this is the most important election of our lifetime—there is so much on the line. That is why I encourage Americans everywhere to get out of the political bleachers and onto the battlefield. It’s time for the black-belt patriots to stand up for the Constitution and Bill of Rights through their vote.

That is why I urge you, friends and fellow spiritual Americans, to pause what you are doing today and take three immediate actions:

• Please share this column with everyone you know to inform and encourage them on the largest issues at stake in this election.

• Understand where your local and state candidates stand on the seven issues above here, and vote for those who will correct them.

• Most of all, VOTE and encourage others to VOTE in this presidential election. If you’re not registered, register here. It’s free and only takes a few minutes. You can find where to vote in your state here.

Samuel Adams, one of America’s very influential founding fathers and leader of the Massachusetts “radicals,” and who was also a delegate to the Continental Congress, reminds us of the importance of voting with these words: “Let each citizen remember at the moment he is offering his vote that he is not making a present or a compliment to please an individual – or at least that he ought not so to do; but that he is executing one of the most solemn trusts in human society for which he is accountable to God and his country (The Boston Gazette on April 16, 1781.)