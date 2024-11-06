The bad guys tried everything to try to stop Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

Russia hoax. Steele dossier financed by Clinton. Illegal FISA warrants to spy on Trump. Two impeachments. Irregular election practices in 2020 (fraud?). Heavy-handed raid on Mar-a-Lago. January 6 committee. Liz Cheney. Mitt Romney. Nikki Haley. 30 unconstitutional attempts to keep Trump off ballots. Two indictments by Smith/Garland. Indictments by Letitia James, Alvin Bragg and Fani Willis … all by Democrats.

Media reporting 94% negatively about Trump. Replacing Biden with Harris. ABC supposedly giving questions to Harris before the debate and fact checking Trump falsely during the debate. “60 Minutes” changing Harris’ interview answers. SNL/NBC giving time for Harris on Saturday Night Live. False stats on jobs and the economy. Questionable polls like Selzer on Iowa. False claims that Harris was surging. False claims that Republicans were abandoning Trump. False reporting of infighting in the Trump campaign.

Two attempts to assassinate Trump. False reporting that abortion was the top issue for voters. More than a billion dollars to the Harris/Walz campaign from rich oligarchs.

So what was the result? Americans spoke. Trump won. Harris lost. He won the popular vote – the first Republican since 2004 to do so. He won the highest percentage of black and Hispanic votes in decades as a Republican, while Republicans won the U.S. Senate and are projected to maintain the House.

So, what did Juan Williams of Fox News say about it? That Trump won because his voters are racists and voted against a black woman for president. LOL. So typical: the race card, the gender card.

Trump won because he displayed the fortitude of a true executive warrior through all the adversities the bad guys threw at him, and because his record before COVID was so much better for Americans than the record of Biden/Harris.

Kamala Harris was a horrible candidate … flip-flops, no private-sector experience, lies, no real platform except to bash Trump, dumb as a doornail about the economy, about foreign affairs, word salads, not able to speak without a teleprompter, and with her poor pick of Walz as her running mate. She hid from any real questions by the press and was anointed to be the Democratic candidate without ever winning any state primary in 2020 or 2024.

Harris claimed that inflation was caused by price gouging even though CPI and PPI were tracking together, and that she could tax unrealized capital gains, which is clearly unconstitutional. She disavowed being in charge of the huge increases to illegal immigration. Kamala divided Americans by race, gender, wealth. Instead of answering questions about her policies, she glibly told us to read her 90 pages on the internet.

Trump won. MAGA won. America won.

Harris lost. Mainstream media, deep state and all those liberal pundits lost. The anti-Trump RINOs lost. The race baiters like Barack, Michelle and Oprah lost. They all, especially the media, need to take a hard look at their actions during this election. Americans saw them all for who they really are.

Winning is fun. Losing sucks. Just ask Trump and Harris.