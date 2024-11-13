Organized labor almost always has sided with Democrats on elections.

Rarely have unions, especially the majors, done anything but go left with their endorsements and financial support.

This year, however, it was different for the Teamsters, with no endorsement after internal polling showed most of the union’s members supporting Trump.

Now, Teamsters President Sean O’Brien went one step – a huge leap – further. He said the time for Democrat Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “over.”

Sean O’Brien on Democrats: “They lost touch with the working class people, it was clearly evident in the election results.” pic.twitter.com/dGiVdIyN5b — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 13, 2024

A report in the Post Millennial explained he made a number of accusations about Democrats in an interview with Fox.

And they need, specifically Schumer and Pelosi, to admit their “time is over.”

Pelosi left House leadership when the GOP took the majority in the last election, and she’s one of 435 members now, although influential among her own party. Schumer is the outgoing Senate majority leader, as the Republican Party now has taken the majority there too.

“I think they lost touch with the working class people. It was clearly evident in the election results. And look, this was an economic election, and we still have a lot of our members who are working-class Americans that are hurt, and they felt the struggle at the pump,” O’Brien explained in the interview.

“They felt the struggle at the grocery store. And instead of embracing and trying to find a solution to the problem, the Democrats took a position that their opinion mattered: it’s all that mattered, and they wanted to talk down to a lot of working-class people,”

He confirmed “social issues” are important, “but at the end of the day, it’s putting food on the table, being able to afford a home. And despite, you know, the rhetoric of ‘This is the best economy ever,’ you know it really hasn’t been. So that’s what I believe it came down to, was an economic decision.”

He said Democrats “have got a lot of soul-searching to do.”

“At the end of the day, a lot of these issues are important but what is more important is providing an opportunity for your family, putting food on the table, saving some money and living the American dream.

“The Democrat Party needs to take a look in the mirror and say maybe Chuck Schumer’s time is over, maybe … Pelosi’s time is over. Let’s figure out who is going to be the best for the party.”

He said members now are waiting on President-elect Donald Trump to see what solutions are offered.