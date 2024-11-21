Donald Trump asks for an immediate cessation of fighting. Turkey offers to mediate. Plainly exhausted, both the Kremlin and Kyiv show clear signs of interest. Then, but a day later, the alleged U.S. president, Joe Biden, with 60 days left in office, sends word from his meanderings in the jungles of South America: In effect, “Yeah, I know I said I wouldn’t, but I think I will.”

He grants permission to Ukraine to send American-made (and probably operated) long-range missiles into Russia proper. This is the very thing Vladimir Putin had warned would be considered a declaration of war between Russia and us, if our missiles were used or with NATO if European missiles were used. In apparent coordination (or, perhaps, in the strangest coincidence in recorded history) England and France chimed in with their intention of sharing their long-range missiles with the Ukraine, as well, also capable of reaching deep into Russian territory.

And while we wonder if this is some kind of mirage on the distant horizon, hopefully never to be reached, the Biden group decided, “If not us, who? And if not now, when?” The following day five U.S. made ATACMS missiles are launched from the Ukraine into Russia.

Putin retaliates by sabotaging essential communication cables between several European countries. Or maybe they just happened to fail naturally, simultaneously. He announces a new, lowered standard for a justifiable atomic response to certain levels of conventional attack upon his fatherland, making it plain this is in reference to the heightened level of aggression. Both Russia and several north European countries begin to broadcast government advisories concerning needed preparations for a nuclear war.

We have witnessed one mind-boggling outrage after another from the Biden cabal for the last four years. Each time we have been shocked that they have actually succeeded in reaching new heights of inconceivable insanity. Our minds fail to embrace the entire catalog of nation killing policies and presidential orders. In the end we can only ask, “What have they done that was not to our detriment, and in most cases to the benefit of our adversaries?” We have all retreated into the mitigating claim of “incompetence” again and again. But the time for that is over.

C.S. Lewis famously noted that Christ’s claim of divinity left no option for anyone to yammer about his being just some wonderfully wise man. It left but two choices. He was either who he said he was, that is God incarnate, or an utter lunatic, on the order of someone claiming to be a fried egg.

Such is the claim of “incompetence” regarding any of the murderous actions of Biden or whoever is pulling his strings. It can no longer be considered a viable description, as though yet another “failure.” Their only bitter failure has been to let Trump get elected. The rest, in their eyes, have been a long string of glorious, well executed successes. Joe’s brain may be fried, but the policies emanating from the White House are and have been evil personified. Their destructive effects have been the intentional work of those who despise America and who seek her conquest, one way or another.

What we are witnessing can be more honestly seen as the doings of an elemental spirit of anti-Christ, willing to play very real games with the possibility of worldwide annihilation, rather than cede power to anyone intent on stopping America’s slide toward the abyss.