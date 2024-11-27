(USA TODAY) — A Walmart employee who was called to work on her day off left a millionaire after buying a lottery ticket from a California Lottery machine.

The woman, Rebeca Gonzalez, works at a Los Angeles County Walmart and got a last-minute call to come in. Admittedly, she wasn’t looking forward to it, the California Lottery announced in a news release Tuesday.

“It was Labor Day and they only needed me for three hours,” Gonzalez told the lottery. “I wanted to obviously be home with my family because we planned to barbecue.”