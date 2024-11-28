President-elect Donald Trump was given a clear mandate as the first Republican in history to garner over 76 million votes, winning seven out of seven “swing states,” with Republicans taking control of the U.S. Senate and keeping control of the House of Representatives. Columnist Laura Hollis reported a host of voting statistics, including, “Fifty-six percent of first-time voters cast their votes for Trump … 60% of men who are fathers … 65% of all veterans … [and 65%] of Native Americans voted for Trump.” This is a clear mandate from the American people for Trump and his policies.

World leaders are congratulating Trump, with Hungary’s president calling, the victory “much needed” for the world, El Salvador’s president saying, “God bless you and guide you,” and Argentina’s president stating, “You can count on Argentina,” calling Trump’s election the “greatest political comeback in history.” Saudi Arabian royals are calling on Trump to “finish what you started” concerning Middle East peace. TASS, the Russian News Agency, compiled congratulations to Donald Trump from 34 world leaders, clearly showing the world hopes for a new day.

All kinds of people are speaking their support of Trump. Sylvester Stallone termed Trump a “second George Washington.” Democrat Sen. John Fetterman calls Trump’s victory a “serious flex for bros” and he states, “They’re not fascists.”

Speaking of Cabinet selections, Democrat Bill Maher’s head is “not exploding” over Trump picking RFK Jr. to run the Department of Health and Human Services, saying, “We do need shaking up.”

Democrat-supporting CEO Aaron Levie supports Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Even with all this euphoria and hope, a group of Democrats are lost in the “wilderness” without a “clear leader,” according to MSNBC Democrat Jen Psaki, Biden’s former press secretary. She says Harris’ loss offers opportunity for emerging Democratic leaders to “seize the mantle” and take charge of the party.

Democrats “seizing the mantle,” like Rep. Wiley Nickel, D-N.C., suggested forming a “shadow government” to oppose Trump’s voter-endorsed agenda. Nickel has suggested Sen.-elect Adam Schiff, D-Calif., as the “shadow attorney general,” plus 26 other appointments. Schiff proliferated the infamous Russia collusion hoax and read a fraudulent transcript of Trump’s Ukrainian phone call, slandering the then-president on international television.

Undermining the will of the American people, Nickel states, “We need to organize our opposition,” because “we have better ideas” than the voting populace who put Republicans in office.

Next, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., said, Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s pick for Director of National Intelligence (DNI), is “likely a Russian asset.” Where have we heard this before? Surprisingly, Schultz has yet to call Gabbard, “Hitler.”

These kinds of “representatives” are leeches on taxpayer’s money.

The last days of Biden promise to funnel billions to Ukraine, impose a new methane tax and allow Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons to strike deep into Russia, with Moscow stating that Biden’s decision could cause “World War III.”

Regardless of Democrats’ ranting and Biden’s antics, majorities in the Senate and House should put Trump in a good position for his voter-mandated agenda, except six “Republican” senators who have the potential to sink Trump’s Cabinet nominations.

Let’s ask these six “Republicans” some questions: “Are you paying any attention to what is happening in the U.S. and in the world right now? Do you realize you would not be in office if you did not have an ‘R’ after your name?”

According to Statista Research Department’s report of Sep. 17, 2024, the latest approval rating for Congress went up. Yes! It went up to 19% approval, with a 76% disapproval rate, implying 76% of Americans would fire Congress.

Here is another question for these “Republicans” not supporting Trump: “Whom do you believe the American people voted for – you, or Donald Trump?” Trump did the work, and you rode in on his coattails.

Concerning “the way the U.S. is run,” a Fox News voter-analysis shows 27% of Americans want “total upheaval,” and 56% want a “substantial change.” That means 83% of America think we at least need a “substantial change” in the way the country is run.

Republicans not supporting Trump: Are you paying attention?

Any “Republican” not supporting Trump’s voter-given mandate needs to change the letter after his or her name from “R” to “D.” Also, those senators need to be voted out in the primary elections and replaced with real Republicans who listen to people they represent.

The list of “Republicans” with “mixed feelings” about Trump nominees includes Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Tom Tillis, R-N.C., Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., Sen.-elect John Curtis, R-Utah, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Take notes of who doesn’t support Trump’s voter-given-mandate. In primary season, vote those “Benedict Arnolds” out of office.

Once again, I have been inspired to write a song:

A Trump Wonderland

(sing along)

1) Voters made their selection, Democrats lost election,

It’s time for you to go, Let’s get on with the show,

Walking in a Trump wonderland.

Throw out all of Biden’s mandates, Create a new righteous grand state,

Prosperity belongs, To those who sing along,

Walking in a Trump Wonderland.

Bridge 1

In the country you can build a pipeline,

And cause the price of gas to make a fall.

Prices will come down in all the stores then,

And you will have more money for it all.

2) Later on Trump will conspire, Vivek and Musk by the fire,

To stop wasting time on things that won’t make a dime,

Walking in a Trump Wonderland.

Bridge 2

Maybe there can be peace in the world now.

Shut the war and money laundering down.

People can be happy just imagine,

With life and liberty all around.

3) Now there’s hope for a new day, A Golden Age and a new way.

It’s a great day and we’ll all have to say,

We’re walking in a Trump wonderland,

We’re walking in a Trump wonderland,

We’re walking in a MAGA wonderland.