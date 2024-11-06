Biden and Harris have inflicted problems that are the worst in history, for the next administration to clean up. Tens of millions of illegal aliens, violent crime and drug smuggling, declining military enlistment, and rampant inflation are all heavy burdens for the new presidential administration.

Mexico is reportedly delaying a vast horde of at least another 150,000 migrants at Tapachula, which is its southernmost city, until after our election depending on who wins. On Sunday a shootout occurred in Mexico near the California border, which left two Colombians dead and four wounded.

Another recent shootout occurred just south of the Texas border along the Rio Grande, near the Tornillo-Guadalupe International Bridge. The Mexico National Guard exchanged gunfire with a caravan of suspected drug smugglers, and afterward found three abandoned trucks, all of which had been reported as stolen in the United States, and an arsenal of 20 rifles, 19 bulletproof vests, 11 handguns, 10 combat helmets, and ammunition in excess of 2,900 rounds.

Illegal aliens are included in the census that establishes each state’s allotment in the Electoral College and the House of Representatives, boosting states that harbor illegals while depriving other states of political power. California alone has eight more congressional seats than it should, and an equal number of Electoral College votes that properly belong to conservative Midwestern states like Ohio.

An illegal alien from West Africa was caught by the border patrol in March near San Ysidro, California, but then released under the notorious policy of “catch and release” by Biden and Harris. Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi was merely given a “notice to appear” at an immigration hearing, but it is silly to expect someone who entered our country unlawfully to voluntarily show up for his own deportation.

Evidently this illegal alien moved to Chicago, where at 9:30 in the morning he allegedly began shooting at an Orthodox Jewish man walking to a synagogue. As emergency response workers and police rushed to the scene, Abdallahi allegedly shot at them, too.

The State of Illinois, not the Biden-Harris Department of Justice, recently charged him with terrorism. Many terrorists and criminals snuck into our country over the Biden-Harris open border, creating an enormous burden to find and deport them.

Meanwhile, Biden and Harris have alienated young men so badly that their enlistment in our military has fallen to an all-time low. Last year the Army, Navy, and Air Force all failed to meet their recruitment goals under Biden-Harris, due to a plummeting rate of enlistment by young men.

The Biden-Harris Administration repeatedly lowered standards to reach the military’s enlistment targets. Earlier this year the Administration even removed the long-standing requirement of a high-school diploma or an equivalent test score on an exam such as the GED, but lower standards result in more dropouts during boot camp.

Since Biden and Harris entered the White House, 1.7 million additional Americans have had to take on multiple jobs merely to survive. For example, this past August 264,000 Americans began part-time work to make ends meet.

A whopping total of 30% of the new jobs created under Biden and Harris has been government employment, which is simply redistributing money from taxpayers to the workers. This is not the genuine economic growth that Americans need.

Inflation exceeded salary increases for most of the four years that Biden and Harris were in office. Real wages and benefits fell by 4% during their administration.

In 2020, while Trump was president, the average price of a dozen grade-A large eggs was only $1.51. By September of this year under Biden-Harris, this average price had soared to $3.81, which is more than a 100% increase.

Egg prices have increased by 40% in the last year, and jumped by nearly 20% in one month as recently as September. Far from claims by Harris supporters that inflation problems have subsided, this crucial ingredient in our diet has boosted the cost of living for many Americans, while prices for chocolate have sharply increased by nearly 38% since 2020.

Inflation has driven up the cost of groceries so much that young adults struggle to make ends meet. Housing prices are beyond the reach of the newly married, which means they will delay having children while our national birth rate continues to plummet.

The trade deficit jumped by 19.1% in merely one month, to total $84.4 billion for the month of September. As with most of the economic data reported by the Biden-Harris administration, the originally disclosed $70.4 billion trade deficit in August was underreported and was subsequently revised to be worse.

The trade deficit reflects lost American jobs, as those goods can and should be made here by Americans. Restoring those jobs should be a top priority.