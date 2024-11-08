The Democrat Party and its media legions seem determined to commit political suicide. They are bleeding voters, more than 20 million at last count, and yet not one important party leader suggests that perhaps the issues driving the Democrat Party are not shared by those voters.

There is no indication the Democrat grandees are going to re-evaluate their positions or their speech, but are going to declare everyone else is wrong – but more than wrong, evil. Four more years of these insults, and the politics of the American public will have left them behind.

Consider this:

America loves it sports, but it does not think it sporting to have a man destroy women’s sports. It is not fair. That is a political loser.

No one with any Christian background or faith is going to support a political party that claims physicians can recreate boys into girls, or vice versa. That is an attack upon the Creation. Transgenderism is a fiction, supported by a small cadre of mentally ill persons. It is a loser.

Democrats are not going to convince Muslims or Christians to adopt the LBGTQXYZ (whatever) agenda. It is a loser.

Americans want to be proud of their citizenship, because it is special. That means they support a coherent immigration policy and control of the nation’s borders. The Biden-Harris no-border plan is a loser.

The average American family has too much credit-card debit and struggles to pay it, so double-digit inflation is catastrophic. Inflation is a loser.

People are afraid of rising crime. Lack of enforcement is driving down crime statistics, but it is a fool’s paradise. Degrading law enforcement is a loser.

People do not view climate change as an existential threat. Arguing otherwise is a loser.

And finally, people are not sexist or racist or fascist if they disagree with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi. Chuck Schumer, Joy Reid, or Rachael Maddow. Attacking and insulting those who disagree with party leaders is a loser.

Clearly, the Democrat Party deludes itself with these losing propositions, and about 20 million American voters who voted Democrat four years ago decided the party’s program is a loser.

Yet, no one in the hierarchy of the party has suggested it reassess its advocacy. Instead, Democrats on election night and the following day confirmed they are back to calling us nasty names again.

Four years from now, someone other than Trump will be on the ballot. If Donald has calmed crime and climate change, cut federal spending to curb inflation, enhanced law enforcement and gained control of the federal Departments of Justice and Education, the Democrats will be beating the same drum, convinced “those other people” are defective.

If Democrats have a repeat performance four years from now, the smart people in their party may start to weed out the revolutionaries. It has taken about 100 years to create disastrous conditions in American society, and it will require decades to get free enterprise and personal freedom back on the agenda. Government is not the source of all fairness and good things. In fact, to correct the national course will require more time than Trump voters have on the planet.

Today the hate-America crowd is defiant. It is obvious no lessons were learned. No one in authority in the Democrat Party seems to want to have a conversation about its future.

But on Nov. 5, 2024, voters made a start.