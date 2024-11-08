In what already is being called a European pogram or Kristallnacht II, antisemitism has exploded in Amsterdam and Israeli officials promptly announced a rescue plan including airplanes being dispatched to retrieve endangered citizens.

A report at United With Israel confirmed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced overnight “he was dispatching two rescue planes to Amsterdam following a ‘very violent incident against Israeli citizens.'”

A statement from his office confirmed, “The harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked. Prime Minister Netanyahu views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity and demands that the Dutch government and security forces take vigorous and swift action against the rioters, and ensure the safety of our citizens.”

The report confirmed “multiple violent incidents” and dozens of arrests. An unknown number of people were hospitalized.

Police in the Dutch city confirmed, “The police have launched a major investigation into multiple violent incidents. So far, it is known that five people have been taken to the hospital and 62 individuals have been arrested. … The police are aware of reports regarding a possible hostage situation and missing persons, but currently have no confirmation that this actually took place.”

A report from UPI said the outrages happened on a night “in which fans of the city’s top-flight soccer team hunted down and attacked visiting Israeli supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv FC.”

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema condemned the violence as “shameful.”

The teams met in a Europa League match.

Dutch Prime Minister Richard Schoof said the “antisemitic attacks on Israeli citizens” horrified him and are “completely unacceptable.”

The report explained, “Running battles broke out on the streets of the city after the home team Ajax FC’s 5-0 drubbing of the visiting Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Thursday night.”

Riot police were dispatched to “regain control” of the city after “rampaging Ajax FC supporters attacked visiting Israelis.”

The Dutch government confirmed, “Mobs chanted anti-Israel slogans and proudly shared videos of their violent acts on social media — kicking, beating, even running over Israeli citizens.”

In a statement released in Hebrew, the Israeli National Security Council stated Israelis in Amsterdam should lock down in their hotel rooms, avoid the streets and refrain from wearing visible Jewish symbols.

Also, they should contact police about any threat.

Geert Wilders, leading of the largest political party in the Netherlands, blasted the violent attackers, in that it “looks like a Jew hunt in the streets of Amsterdam.”

He said, “Arrest and deport the multicultural scum that attacked Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters in our streets. Ashamed that this can happen in The Netherlands. Totally unacceptable.”

He called it a “pogrom.”

The Netherlands, in fact, like many European nations, has been flooded with immigrants in recent years, many from Muslim-dominant nations. In some European cities there essentially are zones where non-Muslims venture at risk of their lives.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon cited the “very disturbing reports of extreme violence against Israelis and Jews on the streets of Holland. There is a pogrom currently taking place in Europe in 2024.”

Melissa Lantsman, a Canadian parliamentarian, said the situation was “horrific.”

In the report, she said, “This is what ‘globalize the intifada’ looks like. Don’t look the other way. Watch the footage and stand up against this lawless mob there and everywhere.”

“Antisemitic mobs attacking Israeli soccer fans tonight in Amsterdam. Pathetic response from the authorities as Israel is sending in two rescue planes,” charged David Friedman, who is the former U.S. ambassador to Israel. “All this in 2024—three days before the anniversary of Kristallnacht!”