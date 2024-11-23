(SLAY NEWS) – Radical Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has issued a bizarre response to efforts in Congress to ban men from using women’s private spaces such as bathrooms. According to Oacsio-Cortez, those seeking to ban men from female bathrooms are “endangering women.”

AOC issued the head-scratching take in response to the push by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to prohibit men claiming to be “transgender” from using women’s facilities.

“It’s disgusting,” AOC told reporters. “And everybody, no matter how you feel on this issue, should reject it completely.”