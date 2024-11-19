A community of thousands of Haitians dumped on a small and unsuspecting Ohio town now, apparently, is leaving. At least some of them.

WND previously has reported that the controversy in Springfield, Ohio, developed as a result of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris open borders program.

Business owner Tim Boggs said he’s been trying to help Christians escaping from the persecution in Cuba obtain legal status in the United States. But federal immigration officials have delayed movement on the problems, for as long as two years, to help Haitians.

The tens of thousands of Haitians in Springfield are part of the more than 300,000 Haitians who have arrived in the U.S. illegally, under the Biden-Harris regime.

The Democrats have given the illegal aliens permission to stay and work.

The issue in Springfield exploded into the headlines when there were allegations that the migrants were snatching up geese, cats, dogs and other small pets, and there were charges the community members were using some for food. Witnesses affirmed the activity, while others said it couldn’t happen.

ABC and CNN “fact checked” the claim that there had been a surge in Haitian migrants, deeming it “not a problem” – while Ohio’s Gov. Mike DeWine has earmarked $2.5 million to expand primary care access to everyone who lives in Springfield, and is sending in state troopers to get on top of the car wrecks being caused by unlicensed Haitian migrants.

There also has been created a list of dangerous driving by Haitians.

Here is a short compilation I put together of car accidents caused by Haitian drivers in Springfield, Ohio. Every resident I’ve talked to is scared of driving, and they are dealing with increased insurance rates due to unlicensed and uninsured Haitian drivers causing multiple… pic.twitter.com/29LKnBPCpe — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 12, 2024

Other reports have stated Haitians are practicing voodoo, which includes animal sacrifice, during religious ceremonies, giving some credence to rumors Haitian migrants have been snatching up pets.

Voodoo (voudo) is the religion and beliefs of many Haitians. They sacrifice animals and usually eat the sacrifice after.

*Online images are disappearing quickly.

Interestingly most of the Getty images have been turned off.* They are eating the dogs (pic 1) pic.twitter.com/uWIz219eGl — Deanna (@ARamblingRoyal) September 11, 2024

Now the Guardian is reporting Margery Kovaleski has spent years helping Haitians in Springfield comply with government red tape to establish their lives there.

Now Koveleski – whose family is Haitian – has noticed a major change recently. Haitians are now coming to her to figure out how to leave, the report explained.

“Some folks don’t have credit cards or access to the internet, and they want to buy a bus ticket or a plane ticket, so we help them book a flight,” she explained in an interview with the Guardian.

“People are leaving.”

Leaders of the community’s Haitian population have suggested they are fleeing over fears of being rounded up and deported, based on President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory.

“The owner of one store is wondering if he should move back to New York or to Chicago – he says his business is way down,” Koveleski said in the report.

Trump, in fact, has promised a secured border and a crackdown on the millions of illegal aliens already in the United States, including a move to end the special permission given some through a temporary protected status scheme.

That is the plan under which many Haitians in the U.S., including those in Springfield, live and work.

“A sheriff in Sidney, a town 40 miles (64km) north-west of Springfield that is home to several dozen Haitian immigrants, allegedly told local police in September to ‘get a hold of these people and arrest them,'” the report explained.

And Jacob Payen, who has been helping Springfield Haitians, said, “People are fully aware of the election result, and that is why they are leaving; they are afraid of a mass deportation.”

He said he knows those who have gone to New Jersey, Boston and even Canada.

Some are considering temporary residences in Brazil, through which they traveled on the path to the U.S.

The report reveals that even as the controversy is raging in the U.S., Haiti is enduring a renewed level of violence from politically connected gangs.

Port closures, gunfire, including shots hitting American jetliners, and more have developed there.