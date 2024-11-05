A Pennsylvania judge has ordered voting to be extended until 10 p.m. Eastern today, two hours later than scheduled, after a “malfunction” prevented voters in Cambria County from scanning their ballots.

“The Cambria County Board of Election learned early this morning that a software malfunction in the County’s Electronic Voting System has prevented voters from scanning their ballots,” County Solicitor Ron Repak said in a statement. “This should not discourage voters from voting at their precincts.”

According to Fox News, elections officials emphasized that no one who wishes to cast their ballot will be turned away and that all votes will be counted.

“All completed ballots will be accepted, secured, and counted by the Board of Elections. The County Board of Elections has express voting machine [sic] at precinct locations to continue to allow voting electronically, while still allowing hand ballots to be cast,” said Repak.

“In summary, all votes will be counted, and we continue to encourage everyone to vote.”

The Pennsylvania Department of State also weighed in:

“The Department of State is in contact with county officials in Cambria County. Voters are continuing to vote by paper ballot, in accordance with normal operations, while the county resolves the issue with in-precinct scanning. We are working with the County to resolve this technical matter and remain committed to ensuring a free, fair, safe, and secure election.”

Pennsylvania is thought to be the most critical swing state in today’s presidential election, with some analysts saying the whoever wins the Keystone State will win the White House.