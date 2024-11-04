The 2024 presidential already has an asterisk beside its results, whatever they may be.

It’s because of an election system process in the state of Colorado, which has turned reliably to the extreme left following a strategic scheme to take over the state legislature with key donations from several billionaires a few years ago, is compromised.

A lawsuit triggered by the decision by Colorado’s Democrat secretary of state, Jena Griswold, to post passwords for election computers online is calling for her removal from the entire 2024 election process, hand-counting of all ballots in the state, and the decommissioning of the possibly corrupted machines.

And, it pointedly notes, that the last person to have done that – misused election system passwords, now is serving a lengthy prison term.

The case was filed by the Libertarian Party of Colorado and calls for Griswold, and her office, to be recused from the election entirely, that the vote system components that were compromised be decommissioned and that ballots be hand counted.

Griswold has denied responsibility for the election security fail, and fired an employee after the catastrophe was documented. She claims now that a “special rule” was adopted that allowed the passwords to be changed, and so all is good.

The lawsuit, however, charges, “Colorado law requires the revocation of the secretary’s access to the state’s voting system for causing these passwords to be published, and is punishable by a presumptive sentence of one to three years in the Department of Corrections.”

Griswold’s office published, online, a spreadsheet named “Voting Systems Inventory” months ago. That contained 600 partial passwords on a hidden tab for elections systems in 63 of Colorado’s 64 counties.

Those potentially opened the door for access to Colorado’s election management system, ballot scanners, and more.

Interestingly, it was the activist Griswold, and the state’s Democrat-majority Supreme Court, that earlier tried to fabricate claims against President Donald Trump and remove him from the 2024 ballot, only to be soundly excoriated by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The new case against Griswold, on behalf of the party and 3rd Congressional District candidate James Wiley, charges that Griswold’s actions put the presidential election in the state at risk.

It is that 3rd District that is home to Mesa County, where Tina Peters was clerk during the 2020 election. She recently was sentenced to nine years in prison for actions related to leaking voting machine passwords in 2021.

The case points out that the state’s Internal Election Security Measures Act, adopted two years after the suspicious events of the 2020 presidential election, makes it a crime to expose voting machine passwords. The penalty is up to three years in jail.

The plaintiffs are represented by Denver lawyer Gary Fielder, and are asking the court for an immediate hearing to remove Griswold and her office from the election.

The legal filing explains Griswold posted the documentation online and the passwords “were not encrypted or otherwise protected.”

In fact, BIOS passwords “allow a person to access and gain control over Colorado’s voting systems, which includes the ability to manipulate those systems and election results. Such access would allow that person to remove any trace of use by overwriting the system logs necessary for a subsequent audit. In allowing these passwords to be available to the public, the secretary has breached her duty to ensure that Colorado’s upcoming general election is fair and accurate.”

The documentation explained state law “requires the revocation of the secretary’s access to the state’s voting system for causing these passwords to be published, and is punishable by a presumptive sentence of one to three years in the Department of Corrections.”