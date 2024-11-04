A now-viral video reveals Vice President Kamala Harris has confirmed she would be willing to breach the U.S. Constitution to confiscate the guns of Americans if she wins the election.

Posted on to X by the social media platform’s owner Elon Musk, Harris tells reporters if Congress fails to do something about gun control within the first 100 days of her administration, then she will take action.

“I think it’s a great idea, but I mean listen, I don’t think we lack for great ideas, as I’ve said many times, we’ve been having great ideas for decades, the problem is Congress has not had the courage to act. That is why from the beginning I have said, my agenda includes attempting to get Congress to act, but if they don’t in the first 100 days of my administration, I’m gonna take executive action. What we need is action,”

” Harris said.

She wants to break the Constitution https://t.co/tb8UtNqlwL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2024

