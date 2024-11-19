Setting aside whether Obama is really the last name of this mystery man, he nearly single-handedly gifted the 2024 election to traditional America. It was not his intention, of course. His intention was to deliver said election to devotees who would give him his fourth presidential term, extending for many more years his ability to separate America from all traditional values and degrade the country he hates so much, even as he luxuriates in the bounty he has received from it. If anyone on earth “didn’t build that,” it was Barry.

“No,” some would say, “It’s on Kamala. She was an even more horrible, more cringe, more distasteful, candidate than Hillary Clinton.” True, but who chose the would-be cackler-in-chief? Who had more hubris than Mike Tyson thinking he could knock out a fighter 31 years younger? Certainly not bazillion-year-old Madame Tussauds escapee and renowned stock trader Nancy Pelosi. Not bellowing, “You won’t know what hit you” blowhard Chuck Schumer. No, it was none other than the wily son of the Serpent, that wannabe fundamental transformer of the United States of America into a hellscape of oppression and perversion, Barry Hussein Obama (or whatever). Thus, it’s natural to ponder, why did he do it? Why, despite his best efforts, did he place the presidential election in a box, gift wrap it, tie it in a pretty bow and present it to Donald Trump? How could the silver-tongued orator, the one who contemptuously dissed so many decent Americans as “clinging to their guns and their religion” be so politically blind?

If the leftist, Marxist, radical, socialist, communist, fascist (pick your descriptor) politicians on both sides of the aisle had one kernel, one iota, one scintilla of wisdom or common sense, they would consult the Bible, the book they despise so much, the book teeming with political as well as spiritual wisdom, to shed light on the reason for the woes they have been weeping and gnashing their teeth over since Nov. 5.

This much maligned book gives us a profound pearl of wisdom in Proverbs 21:1: “The king’s heart is a watercourse in the hand of God. He directs it where he wishes.” God is in ultimate control of political events.

The story of Balaam’s donkey closely parallels the case of Obama, the reluctant patriot. Balak, king of Moab offers money to the prophet Balaam to curse the Israelites. Balaam “loved the wages of unrighteousness” and wanted to issue the curse and collect easy money. But God caused Balaam’s own donkey to verbally rebuke the bad boy prophet and bring him to his senses. The curse never happened. God is able to overrule the best laid plans of mice and bad men.

How else to explain the politically skilled Barry’s sudden ineptitude, sudden political myopia that caused him to fail to realize the utterly empty pantsuit that was Kamala Harris had no chance. What could he have been thinking? He was thinking what God caused him to think, that’s what! “The king’s heart is a watercourse.”

In another biblical account, a coalition of three armies comes against Israel. Yet, before the battle is joined, God confuses their minds. Two of the armies attack and annihilate the third. They then turn on each other and kill each other off.

Obama has been the king and high priest of the political left ever since taking that mantle from Bill Clinton. His craftiness worked when he chose pre-cadaverous poster boy for cognitive decline Joe Biden in 2020. He got the third term he desired, enabling him to phone in instructions to clueless Biden’s handlers while watching ESPN. But this time God decided to give America a reprieve, perhaps its last. He sent a fog into Obama’s mind thicker than the Mary Jane smoke he enjoys inhaling so much, that made choosing the vapid cackler “seem like a good idea at the time.”

America needs to be grateful for this reprieve, a chance to hold off the darkness for over a decade – and if we have any wisdom, we will recognize true source of our deliverance. The air right now is a blizzard of effusive praise for President Trump. Maybe too effusive. One pundit recklessly and dangerously said, “Only Donald Trump can save us now.” Wrong! Only God can save us now or ever. The ancient book of wisdom also says, “Pride goes before a fall”; we forget that at our grave peril.

My guess is the president-elect, who came within half an inch of death, would agree.