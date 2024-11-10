Topline: The federal government had a $1.8 trillion budget deficit in fiscal year 2024, according to new estimates published by the Congressional Budget Office.
It’s the largest one-year deficit the government has ever reported besides 2020 and 2021, when spending soared due to the pandemic.
Key facts: The government brought in $4.9 trillion of revenue in fiscal year 2024, $479 billion more than the previous year. More than half of the increase came from higher income tax payments: partially because of rising wages, and partially because some cities hit by extreme weather were allowed to pay their 2023 taxes late.
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
But expenses increased from $6.1 trillion in FY 23 to $6.8 trillion in FY 24.
Almost half of the increased spending came from President Biden’s initiative to cancel student loan debt. Interest rates on the $36 trillion national debt also increased significantly. Social Security and Medicare spending increased by $185 billion to reflect higher cost-of-living and medical expenses.
Fiscal year 2025 began on Oct. 1, but Congress has yet to approve a new federal budget.
Search all federal, state and local government salaries and vendor spending with the AI search bot, Benjamin, at OpenTheBooks.com.
Background: The federal government recorded a total deficit of $7.7 trillion from fiscal years 2021 to 2024, encompassing nearly all of Biden’s time in office.
The previous record was $5.6 trillion under Donald Trump during the same length of time.
Both presidents far exceeded the $2.2 trillion deficit reported during Barack Obama’s second term in 2013 through 2016. Obama was criticized at the time for ballooning the national debt; now, the $440 billion deficit he posted in 2015 seems like wishful thinking.
There has not been a budget surplus in any year since FY 2001 under then-President Bill Clinton.
Summary: Neither presidential candidate has committed to balancing the U.S. budget and cutting deficit spending, but there is arguably no more important issue facing the country.
The #WasteOfTheDay is brought to you by the forensic auditors at OpenTheBooks.com
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!