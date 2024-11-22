Former President Bill Clinton bemoaned the presence of “zillions of new websites” in a Thursday interview with MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart, saying Democrats were “not even being heard” during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Former President Donald Trump secured the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the presidency early Nov. 6, while Republicans picked up four seats in the Senate and are projected to hold the House of Representatives. Clinton said Democrats were “not even being heard” in rural areas, saying he “tried to help.”

“Politics is the only business in which you can prove your authenticity by not knowing anything. You know? And I think that’s a problem and we’ll pay for it unless we get over it,” Clinton told Capehart. “But that’s a problem for the Democrats too. We have to learn to talk to people in ways that they can relate to that explains that.”

WATCH:



“That’s why, you know, when I helped — I did my best to help this time. I don’t want to go to any big rallies and big television things, I just want to get in the country,” Clinton continued. “Let’s go out and talk to people. Because I think that we’re behind in the sense that a lot of the small town and rural people are now highly sophisticated on how they get their information. And there are zillions of new websites now, all trying to advance their sort of conservative to right-wing radical cause, and a lot of times we’re not playing on the same field, and we’re not even being heard. So I just said, send me out there and I’ll see if I can’t do some good. I have no idea if I did, but I tried.”

Harris and her running mate, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, largely avoided interviews and press conferences since President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection July 21 before they started doing a media blitz in October. One liberal pundit said the strategy may have been a factor in a poor performance by Walz during the vice-presidential debate.

Harris did not attend the Al Smith Dinner in person, instead doing a video with former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Molly Shannon that was played at the charity event. She also did not do an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, due to fears of a backlash among her campaign staff, which apparently cost her votes.

Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance both appeared on Rogan’s podcast for lengthy interviews, after which Rogan endorsed Trump.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].