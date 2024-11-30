I love writing about American-based companies with which I’ve had a positive, personal experience. Blade + Blue is one such company.

Almost everything Blade + Blue makes is made in the USA (very few items are not). This U.S.-owned company offers American-made apparel of all types, including super high-quality shorts, casual t-shirts, button-down casual dress short-and long-sleeved shirts, tanks, vests, henleys, jackets, boxers, trunks, briefs, sweatshirts, and joggers. If you see an item that does not say “Made in the USA” in the description, like the baseball caps, you can assume they are not made in America.

Full disclosure: You will likely find that Blade + Blue’s apparel will cost more than most imported apparel. But guess what? The quality of Blade + Blue apparel will easily beat less-expensive imports in quality and longevity. For example, I have an acquaintance (let’s call him Jim) with whom I am still discussing the advantages of American-made products. My friend Jim gets it – he really does (mostly) – but still, he would rather buy imported shorts at places like Banana Republic, where everything in the store is imported, because it costs less.

Still, Jim is back at Banana Republic once again buying more imported shorts to replace the ones he bought around the same time I purchased my Blade + Blue shorts. And it’s not because Jim’s shorts are wearing out to the point they have holes in them – they just look old and tired. Meanwhile, my Blade + Blue shorts still display vibrant colors in like-new condition. As the saying goes, “You get what you pay for.”

Another famous saying is, “Don’t be penny-wise and pound-foolish.” It would be foolish to order four or five pairs of imported Banana Republic shorts (or shirts or other apparel) over a few years and have to make several trips back to the store and spend the same money you could have spent on higher-quality Blade + Blue shorts.

Blade + Blue apparel looks much better from the beginning than lesser-quality imports, especially in the long term.

“Made in USA” is much more than a slogan. It’s literally about millions of jobs for our fellow Americans that pay well enough for those workers to reinvest back into the U.S. economy through their consumer purchases.

It’s also about maintaining our high standard of living in this country. Workers in China don’t pay taxes to America. Only American workers pay taxes to America to support the things “We, The People” have demanded from the use of their tax dollars. These “things” include funding our national defense, Social Security, our military and national defense (against known adversaries like China), Medicare, fire & police protection, and infrastructure like roads, parks & bridges, etc.

I have ordered several Blade + Blue products, including shorts, shirts, briefs, boxers, and sweatpants. And I already know that I will order more in the future. Not only am I thrilled with the quality of the products, but I’m also happy that I know I’m keeping jobs, profits, and tax revenue within the borders of my beloved country.

Blade + Blue is frequently adding new and different products to its website. I signed up for the Blade + Blue newsletter for the latest deals and offers. I also signed up for Blade + Blue’s Birthday Club to receive a special discount code to use to celebrate my special day.

Blade + Blue frequently has sales of 15%-25% off, and they are sure to have more of those sales as Christmas approaches, so be on the lookout for discounts off the usual prices.

For me, knowing that I’m wearing apparel made by my fellow Americans and supporting jobs here at home adds to that special feeling I get during the holidays. And those American workers who make products for

Blade + Blue also get a good feeling during the holidays, knowing that their U.S. jobs are secure, and they can use those wages to buy gifts for their families and loved ones as well.

About Roger Simmermaker

Roger Simmermaker has written multiple books on buying American and trade policy since 1996, and has been a frequent guest on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN, and MSNBC. Roger has also been quoted or featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, BusinessWeek, and The New York Times, among many other publications.