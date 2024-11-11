Republicans are calling for investigations, or are already launching their own, into charges that the federal government deliberately and willfully discriminated against supporters of President-elect Donald Trump following a hurricane disaster in Florida.

It was the Daily Wire that initially documented how Marn’I Washington, a Federal Emergency Management Agency supervisor, instructed employees under her authority to deprive homeowners who expressed support for Trump’s campaign of federal help following the 2024 hurricane season.

According to a report from the Washington Stand, “At least 20 houses with Trump signs or Trump flags displayed were skipped over by FEMA with employees designating the houses with variations of ‘Trump sign no entry per leadership.'”

Now, the report said, “Numerous Republicans have also launched or called for their own investigations.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis, of Florida, said, “At my direction, the [Florida] Division of Emergency Management is launching an investigation into the federal government’s targeted discrimination of Floridians who support Donald Trump.”

He explained, “The blatant weaponization of government by partisan activists in the federal bureaucracy is yet another reason why the Biden-Harris administration is in its final days. … New leadership is on the way in DC, and I’m optimistic that these partisan bureaucrats will be fired.”

DeSantis also warned Joe Biden and his existing FEMA leadership to preserve all records linked to the incident. His office explained, “Given the significant impact these decisions have on individuals and communities — many of whom are already vulnerable in the wake of a disaster — it is imperative that the full scope of any such misconduct be investigated and addressed.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida, said, “This is outrageous and should be investigated and punished to every extent of the law.”

She warned the chance of applying for federal aid through FEMA never should be used “to discriminate.”

The original reporting confirmed one FEMA worker stated, “When we got there, we were told to discriminate against people. It’s almost unbelievable to think that somebody in the federal government would think that’s okay.”

That worker explained, “I volunteered to help disaster victims, not discriminate against them. It didn’t matter if people were black, white, Hispanic, for Trump, for Harris.”

A FEMA official later said the leadership was “deeply disturbed” by the orders to leave Trump supporters without help.

FEMA chief Deanna Criswell said it was a “clear violation” of the agency’s “core values.”

The investigations already are starting, the Stand reported.

Rep. Byron Donalds, a Florida Republican, said hearings are not needed for employees who engaged in such discrimination: “They should be fired immediately.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz, another Florida Republican, said, “Congress MUST INVESTIGATE!”

Others noted it was confirmation of the fact the government has been “weaponized” against half of America, the Trump supporters.

Sen. Katie Britt, a Republican from Alabama, said American people need answers about how this happened, and Sen. Josh Hawley. R-Mo., told the U.S. inspector general to do a full investigation.

Further, the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security said it will be investigating, the report said.