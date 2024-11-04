Conservative firebrand Tucker Carlson is now going in-depth with a disturbing personal account of an attack by what he says is a demonic entity, clawing him in his bed to the point of drawing blood.

Carlson has given a series of interviews on the matter, describing the terrifying incident “about a year and a half ago.”

He told John Heers of the “Christianities?” YouTube channel: “In my bed at night and I got attacked while I was asleep with my wife and four dogs in the bed and mauled, physically mauled.”

“In a spiritual attack by a demon?” Carlson gets asked.

“Yeah, by a demon,” Carlson replies.

“I had these terrible pains on my rib cage and my shoulder,” Carlson continues, noting he had “four claw marks on either side, underneath my arms and on my left shoulder and they’re bleeding … actual claw marks.”

“I sleep on my side, so I wasn’t clawing myself. I don’t have long nails. And [the marks] didn’t fit my hands anyway. But yeah, that happened.”

“I knew it was spiritual immediately,” Carlson added, saying “to this day” he still does not understand what took place. He initially thought it was a dream until he discovered blood on his sheets. He says he was “seized with a very intense desire to read the Bible.”

Tucker Carlson: You Can’t Participate In Human Sacrifice Without Consequences @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/cUpjpUQCea — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) November 4, 2024

During an interview Monday morning on Steve Bannon’s “War Room,” Carlson indicated: “I think it was just a momentary glimpse of something that’s happening at all times, which is again, this war between forces that we can’t see, but that has been ongoing and has been in fact described by every culture … every culture that we know about has described this battle.”

“The big change in the moment that we’re living in is that people are awakening to this fact that we’ve been on this vacation from reality. A vacation from spiritual reality.”

