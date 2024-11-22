An entertainer appearing on MSNBC has stunned the American public by confirming a couple of things about the incoming Donald Trump administration, and specifically his choice for attorney general: former Florida AG Pam Bondi.

Democrats should be in fear.

Because she’s “competent.”

“Occasionally, attorneys general try to behave like they are not the personal lawyer of the President of the United States. That is completely out the window. Pam Bondi is exactly what I was saying in the last segment that we should all fear, because she’s competent,” explained MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson.

“We may not agree with her ideologically, but she actually knows how to do this job. So if anyone on the Democratic side or anyone who cared about liberty or justice was thinking ‘Well maybe Matt Gaetz will screw this up and that will give us time,’ no. Pam Bondi knows what she is doing.”

He cited her accomplishments in Florida: “She knows what she’s doing about immigration. Remember, Florida is one of those states that has been very aggressive about migrants and deportation and moving people to different states and everything else like that. Florida has enacted all sorts of rules and laws to curtail students and what they can do on campuses and finding legal justifications for manipulating education money.”

He charged, “She is a dangerous and effective pick, and that’s frankly worse than what we would have got with Matt Gaetz, even with the deplorable moral background that he has.”

Gaetz, formerly a member of the House, withdrew his name after Trump’s nomination because of a firestorm that erupted when Democrats tried to resurrect accusations against him that previously were dismissed by the Department of Justice.

MSNBC is losing its mind over Trump’s AG pick as Pam Bondi already because they know she will be easily confirmed “We should all fear [her] because she’s competent.” pic.twitter.com/VehRNpmJbL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 22, 2024

Social media understood a lot from Johnson’s admission.

“Nooooooo! This lady is competent! We can’t have that! REEEEE!” wrote one.

Explained a commentary at Twitchy, “OH, NO! Competence in government officials? No wonder the left fears her so much. They’re not used to that sort of thing after four years of Joe Biden’s disastrous administration.”

It continued, “Gaetz may have been Trump’s ‘wild card’ pick, but on paper, Bondi is an even better choice. She has an impeccable resume for the job, having been a prominent prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Florida, before becoming the state’s first female Attorney General, serving from 2011 to 2019. After her tenure, she also served on Trump’s impeachment defense team, infuriating the left with her accurate allegations of Biden family corruption with respect to Ukraine. Yep. We love her already.”

Another commenter added,” This is so funny. Democrats: ‘WE CAN’T HAVE COMPETENCE! THE HORROR!'”