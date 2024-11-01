I’ve been feeling a deep sense of unease as Election Day approaches. It’s anyone’s guess what will happen, with opinions ranging from rampant fraud to a Trump victory “too big to rig.”

There have been many discussions about what happens next, especially if Trump wins. In the past, we’ve had riots, looting, arson and anarchy, which helped establish violence as an acceptable form of political discourse for the left. Regardless of who wins (or is announced the winner), chaos is likely to erupt. In fact, by one poll 76% of Americans are worried about post-election violence. What will next week bring?

“I don’t know what to expect,” I remarked to my husband as we walked the dog one peaceful evening. “It could go either way. Either Trump wins in a landslide and the nation dissolves into anarchy, or Trump loses due to rampant election fraud, in which case the nation dissolves into anarchy. There’s no winning this one.”

I am absolutely confident that, barring election fraud, Trump would sweep the election in a massive landslide. I am equally confident that something – anything – will occur to prevent that. Whether it’s a convenient black swan event, assassination (God forbid), or simply run-of-the-mill election fraud (including voting by millions of illegal aliens), I can’t say.

Of course, leftists will immediately brand this thinking as conspiracy nonsense. Go for it. We’ve seen so many “conspiracies” turn out to be true over the last few years that the gibe has lost all meaning.

What’s undeniable is the nation is poised on a razor’s edge, and anything can be used as a flashpoint. The two candidates are each deeply scorned by the opposition. As one person put it, “The hoopla is carefully choreographed to make you think that all of your problems are due to the opposite political party’s policies.”

No matter who wins, it’s the peasants who will suffer. If Trump is elected, the resulting anarchy instigated by the left will forever alter the cultural landscape of the nation. If Kamala takes office, expect federal policies (including open borders) to remove any lingering traces of a constitutional republic. We’re damned if we do and damned if we don’t.

“I really believe that there will be some form of uprising against the result [of the election],” notes this columnist. “I hope it will be nothing more than a few minor, isolated incidents, but I can’t get past the nagging feeling that all hell is just about to break loose.”

This sense of unease appears widespread and is already impacting the travel industry just ahead of Thanksgiving. NBC’s article “Election anxiety is scrambling Americans’ travel plans” notes: “Anxiety around the 2024 vote is causing some consumers to rethink where, when and with whom to travel, industry experts and travel agents say.” Columnist Jeff Charles writes, “Fears of election-related unrest are prompting many Americans to reconsider their travel plans in November. This development comes amid polling showing that most Americans believe there will be violence after the election.” Article after article predicts violence in the streets after the election. Washington, D.C., is boarding itself up in anticipation of anarchy.

The big unknown at this point is what happens after the dust settles. Will states go rogue and refuse to accept the opposing candidate as their president? Will the nation break apart? Will we see a civil war? Will Atlas shrug? Who knows?

Even with a Trump victory, and even putting aside the anticipated looting, burning and other peaceful expressions of joy, I’m concerned that America will enter a “doom loop” from which we may not be able to emerge. The national debt is too massive even for Trump to fix, and it would be too easy for the elites to deliberately crash the economy and conveniently blame it on Trump. If this happens, of course, the peasants will pay the price.

It’s dismaying to see how divided America has become, with neighbor pitted against neighbor. It didn’t used to be this way. There once was a time when we could agree to disagree. When did that change?

A quote of unknown origin goes as follows: “If you collect 100 black ants and 100 red ants and put them in a glass jar, nothing will happen. But if you take the jar, shake it violently and leave it on the table, the ants will start killing each other. Reds believe that black is the enemy, while black believes that red is the enemy, when the real enemy is the person who shook the jar. The same is true in society. Men vs Women, Black vs White, Faith vs Science, Young vs Old etc. Before we fight each other, we must ask ourselves: Who rocked the jar?”

As much contempt as I feel for leftist policies – and as much as I’m tempted to blame leftists for every ill plaguing America at the moment – I have to remember one thing: They’re just ants. So are we. The real enemy is whoever is shaking the jar. What invisible hand is agitating the ants? Who is orchestrating the destruction? Who stands to benefit from the fall?

In an essay by Jeff Thomas, he writes: “As to the ‘Why?’ the answer is so simple that it’s often overlooked. Like the ants, the more a people can be made to fight each other, the easier it is to subjugate them. And since the effort to polarize people has become so massive, we can only conclude that the ultimate objective will be to implement a far greater level of subjugation, in an abnormally short period of time.”

Remember, the issue is never the issue. The issue is control. In short, brace yourselves for Election Day. I don’t think it will be pretty.