Justin Welby, for more than a decade the Archbishop of Canterbury for the Church of England, has announced his resignation after some 11,000 church followers signed a petition demanding his departure.

The issue was his failure to make sure that allegations of child sex abuse at church events were investigated properly.

He was appointed to his present post in 2013, becoming the 105th person to hold that title. Before then he was canon of Coventry Cathedral, dean of Liverpool and bishop of Durham.

He already was under fire for deviating from the church’s historic and traditional teachings on sexual ethics.

BREAKING: Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury who crowned King Charles, has resigned over allegations of covering up an infamous historic abuse scandal. Huge.. pic.twitter.com/rhks1uRqqm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 12, 2024

But his fate was determined by the Makin Review report, which found he “held a personal and moral responsibility” to make certain a long list of child sex abuse cases were investigated properly, and he failed.

He confirmed, in a statement he released, “The Makin Review has exposed the long-maintained conspiracy of silence about the heinous abuses of John Smyth. When I was informed in 2013 and told that police had been notified, I believed wrongly that an appropriate resolution would follow.”

Authorities confirm an estimated 130 boys at Christian holiday camps were abused during the 1970s and 1980s.

The petition, from general synod members, had collected more than 11,000 signatures insisting that he leave.

Justin Welby should not have been allowed the privilege of resigning as Archbishop. He should’ve been unceremoniously dumped for failing children and for bringing shame on the Church. He should now be subject to a police investigation regarding PRECISELY what he knew, and when,… pic.twitter.com/zKslQwKw2e — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) November 12, 2024

He earlier was criticized for claiming that church ethics required sexual activity be within a “committed relationship,” whether that was “straight or gay.”

The Bible clearly condemns without conditions homosexual behavior.

Welby said, “As I step down I do so in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse. The last few days have renewed my long felt and profound sense of shame at the historic safeguarding failures of the Church of England.”

The Christian Institute explained, “The appointment process is expected to take at least six months, as it involves public consultation before the Crown Nominations Commission presents its preferred candidate to the Prime Minister, who then advises King Charles to appoint them.”