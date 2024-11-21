(FOX NEWS) – A Democratic Pennsylvania election official apologized on Wednesday for controversially claiming that court precedent “doesn’t matter in this country,” as the recount in the U.S. Senate race begins in the state.

In a meeting last week, Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia, a Democrat, voted to count provisional ballots that were missing one of two required voter signatures. She did so after being told by a county attorney that the state Supreme Court had already ruled that such ballots cannot be counted.

WATCH: Pennsylvania Democrat and Bucks County Commissionor Diane Marseglia issues an insincere apology for saying court precedent ‘doesn’t matter in this country’, relating it to her frustration over Roe v Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/fgc4FkncUd — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) November 21, 2024

“We all know that precedent by a court doesn’t matter anymore in this country and people violate laws any time they want,” Ellis-Marseglia said in a clip that has since gone viral on social media. “So for me, if I violate this law, it’s because I want a court to pay attention to it. There is nothing more important than counting votes.”