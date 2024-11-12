Protecting democracy was a catch phrase that Democrats have used for years to explain their hatred of now President-elect Donald Trump.

He was, after all, they said, a “Hitler.” He would be a dictator. He would use the military against his political opponents, jailing them and worse.

The only salvation for America’s “democracy” would be to keep Democrats, in this election Kamala Harris, in power, they said.

Now they’ve flip-flopped, and are openly advocating for the downfall of democracy, according to new analyses.

Jonathan Turley, the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, said, “Democracy appears to be losing its appeal on the left. After campaigning on panic politics and predicting the imminent death of democracy, some on the left are now calling to burn the system down in light of Republicans not only taking both houses and the White House but Trump likely winning the popular vote.”

He pointed out that it’s ironic that “Democratic politicians and pundits repeated the mantra that, if we did not elect Harris, this might be our last election.”

He explained, “After losing that election, democracy appears to be the problem. The majority of Americans voting for Trump have been called ‘anti-American’ by Gov. Hochul. Other politicians and pundits have called them racists, misogynists, or weaklings seeking domination by strongmen and bullies.”

Now, as protesters are calling for demolition of “the system as a whole,” figureheads are joining.

“CNN’s Bakari Sellers wants to pressure Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to resign and replace her with Harris. Former Harris aide Jamal Simmons wants Biden to resign to allow Harris to become president despite the vote of the majority,” Turley explained.

The problem runs directly to the failing support for Democrats among voters, with Trump winning women by eight points and gaining ground among young voters, black voters, Hispanic voters and more.

“The call for Biden to simply do what the public did not want to do (in making Harris president) is particularly ironic. Many voters were repulsed by the Democrats simply making Harris the nominee after all the primaries were over. This was the candidate who could not garner any appreciable votes in the prior presidential primaries before being made vice president by Biden. Now, the idea is that she would be elevated by the unilateral act of Biden,” Turley wrote.

Yet Simmons has insisted, “This is the moment for us to change the entire perspective of how Democrats operate.”

Sellers just wants Harris on the Supreme Court.

“At no point in history has anyone suggested that Harris was a leading legal mind. Nothing in her history suggests that she is a competent, let alone promising, candidate for the highest court,” Turley pointed out.

He noted “The one option that does not appear to be popular is to listen to the voters and actually return the Democratic Party back toward the center of our politics. The problem is now the voters themselves.”

A commentary at the Federalist warned that, “Leftists are the great threat to democracy, not Trump.”

“They chose the most extreme politician to run for president, through an antidemocratic process of selection. She epitomized the two great idols of the Democratic Party, its raison d’être: unrestricted ‘reproductive freedom’ (abortion) and coercive LGBTQ immorality. Harris in turn chose the most politically extreme running mate she could find, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.”

The writer, Robert Gagnon, explained the leftists controlled the news media, social media, colleges and universities, entertainment industry, Fortune 500 companies and more, and they still wanted more power.

He cited the Democrats’ attempts at a one-party state through massive illegal immigration, their push for “trans insanity,” “compelled speech” for pronouns, “unrestricted” abortion, including coercion for doctors and pharmacists who had religious objections to destroying the unborn.

Then they talked of packing the Supreme Court, ending the Senate filibuster and adding four senators to their party roll.

“The majority of Americans now see that the biggest threat to our republic is the Democratic Party that runs most of the country. We finally just got tired of the political extremism and totalitarianism. That’s why Harris-Walz lost and why Trump-Vance won,” the commentary said.