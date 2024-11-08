(TODD STARNES) – Crushcakes Café in Santa Barbara, California says customers who voted for President Trump are hereby banned from their shop.
“If you voted for a convicted rapist, a known racist who led an insurrection and wants to take away the rights of women, LGBT+ and other marginalized communities, then Crushcakes is not for you,” the owners wrote on social media. “I hope that clears things up.” The message was attached with a cake decorated with male appendages and the message: “Let Them Eat D***.”
“Why companies choose to discriminate like this is ridiculous. It’s not even like people are asking for vulgar designs. It’s pure discrimination. Terrible,” one observer noted on X.
