JERUSALEM – The evidence of the encroachment of Arab-built structures – which the Palestinian Authority has at best turned a blind eye to and at worst actively encouraged – is dotted all around Judea and Samaria; the notion of keeping Arabs and Israelis distanced from each other is literally tearing at the Seam Line – and the Israeli government is de facto sanctioning it by its inaction.

There are some extremely smart people in the civil defense apparatus, who are surely not blind to the dangers posed by this illegal building, especially in the context of an ongoing war with nihilistic Islamist foes who openly seek the destruction of the world’s only Jewish state. It is not clear why political and military leaders seem almost blasé about the threat, and why a highly palpable sense of fear and frustration among Israeli residents of Judea and Samaria appears largely unaddressed.

“We estimate the Palestinians have brought in some 600,000 weapons from Jordan during the last six years or so,” said Rani Gavriel, the leader of the Rosh HaAyin police auxiliary unit. “In addition, we had 6,000 people getting into Israel every day; and we have terrorist attacks, attempted stabbings and shootings, and a huge problem of theft.”

One daily problem, which affects Jews and Arabs alike, is the Palestinian Authority’s laissez-faire attitude to waste disposal – both industrial/commercial and residential. Gavriel spoke about one Arab who came from a different area but owned a large incinerator nearby (in an area that was exclusively Jewish since before 1948), and he burns material that come both from Israel and the P.A., directly in the direction of Rosh HaAyin. There are numerous accounts of increased health risks in the city, and other parts of Judea and Samaria, which can be attributed to the improper disposal of toxic waste. This was something Moriah Tzafar had alluded to on the Rosh HaAyin rooftop, explaining she and her family were forced to sleep with closed windows every night.

During a sojourn into the IDF’s firing zone led by a military escort, it was possible to understand a number of the factors at play, which make this area so contested. The first thing to note is that these are closed military zones. If an Israeli mistakenly entered one of these they would find themselves peremptorily ejected; however, the P.A. encourages Arabs to create the patina of legitimacy with an illusion they have been there for generations.

This particular firing zone (203) is home to basketball and soccer courts, and multiple story villas with large electric gates protecting them, landscaped gardens and several balconies, giving the impression of hacienda, rather than an illegal structure in a closed military zone. While some of the roads were potholed and tricky to traverse in ordinary cars, there were also smooth newly tarmacked stretches, which implies someone with money – i.e. the P.A.– is investing quite heavily in this area.

On a flat piece of land within the firing zone and overlooking the wadi below, much of Israel’s crowded center was stretched out in the distance. Here, Barak Werker, CEO of the Green Now organization, highlighted the environmental damage the P.A. causes, which affects both Palestinians and Israelis alike.

“We are dealing with people in the Arabs, who have a developing world mindset,” Werker said. “In terms of protecting the ecosystem here, on one side there is Israel, an advanced, Western country, and on the other an understanding of the world where this is significantly less of a priority.” He exemplified this with the explanation of how there are people in the P.A. who cause extensive air pollution and the poisoning of aquifers through the illegal burning of products such as car batteries. Werter admitted it was a serious problem, and called on Israel and the P.A. to work together to try and deal with a problem, which is only likely to get worse over time.

The tour’s final stop was at the Avichai cattle farm, atop a hill with commanding views of the valley below and the adjoining peaks. Amichai Farm’s pastures lie between Samaria and Rosh Ha’Ayin (clearly visible in the near distance), and are bordered by the Shilo river to the west. Eitan Melet, and his wife, Adi, along with their three children established this Jewish outcrop. “We decided to take personal responsibility, to be a part of the most vital national mission facing Zionism today. We left our comfortable home and ‘normal’ life, to protect the Land of Israel for the Jewish people,” Melet said.

The family first moved to the farm, which was almost entirely barren except for a tent and a truck and had no running water, right before Oct. 7, 2023. Since then, Eitan, who is a commander in the elite Paratrooper unit, has been on reserve duty for much of that time. As in the days of the pioneers – particularly Josef Trumpeldor – whom he quotes, Melet views his mission as a necessary one to maintain a Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria, even the hilltops, and to finally help see them flourish. He also said a Jewish presence might deter would-be attackers from entering Israel from this barren area and committing a terrorist atrocity, as happened in Elad, not far from the farm in 2022, and in which four Israelis were murdered. “The Arabs are aware this isn’t their land,” he added matter-of-factly.

Regavim’s international division director Naomi Kahn explained the necessity for the government to get to grips with the situation on the ground in Judea and Samaria, which means dispensing with certain assumptions. “According to the Oslo Peace framework, the P.A. police force was supposed to be some 6,000-strong. It now numbers approximately 60,000, and for the most part they do nothing about the terrorism which emanates from within their populace,” Kahn explained. “Not only that, just like you have people in Gaza masquerading as UNRWA workers by day, but who are actually terrorists by night, so to the P.A. police force. Eighty five Israelis have been killed by P.A. security offers since 2021. And worst of all, the names of the perpetrators are glorified. This should provide an idea for how real the threat is,” she added.

There is only so much movements such as Regavim, can actually achieve to change the facts on the ground in Judea and Samaria. There are almost daily clashes between Arabs and Jews over this area of land – some might argue with incitement on both sides – and further skirmishes seem inevitable. To prevent an Oct. 7-style attack the State of Israel will need to become a whole lot more serious about accepting and acknowledging the enemy it faces.