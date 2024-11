(NEW YORK POST) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jetted off to Florida on Friday to meet with Donald Trump, days after the president-elect threatened to impose new tariffs on Canada.

A Royal Canadian Air Force plane used by Trudeau arrived at Palm Beach International Airport at about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Trudeau, 52, will reportedly be having dinner with Trump, 78, at his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to CBC News and the Associated Press.