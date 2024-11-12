‘Cancer Jews!’ Watch night of terror in Amsterdam as Mideast migrants torch a tram, run amok, shout anti-Semitic slogans

By David Brummer

JERUSALEM – Israel/Middle East Morning Brief

Night of terror in Amsterdam as Mideast migrants torch a tram, run amok, shout anti-Semitic slogans

Anti-Jewish violence was visited on Amsterdam again Monday night as migrants reportedly of Middle Eastern extraction torched a tram, with footage catching the rioters yelling “Cancer Jews.”

U.S. forces strike Iranian assets in Syria, in response to attacks on its personnel

U.S. CENTCOM forces conducted strikes against nine targets in two locations associated with Iranian groups in Syria in response to several attacks on U.S. personnel in Syria over the last 24 hours.

These strikes will degrade the Iranian backed groups’ ability to plan and launch future attacks on U.S. and Coalition forces who are in the region to conduct D-ISIS operations.

Hezbollah drone strikes kindergarten near Haifa

Hezbollah continued firing rockets and drones throughout Tuesday morning, with a UAV striking a kindergarten near Haifa. The children and the teachers were in the safe room and there are no reports of injuries. The IDF is investigating why incoming rocket alert sirens did not go off in the immediate vicinity, although staff were aware of others doing so in the area.

Dutch Palestinian leader claims Mossad carried out Amsterdam pogrom to ‘shift public opinion’

Watheq Alsadeh claimed that Israeli intelligence was likely responsible for the recent attacks on Israeli #MaccabiTelAviv soccer fans in #Amsterdam.

IDF announces deaths of 4 infantry soldiers during Gaza raid; officer killed in separate incident

Staff Sergeant Orr Katz, Staff Sergeant Nave Yair Asulin, Staff Sergeant Gary Lalhruaikima Zolat, and Staff Sergeant Ofir Eliyahu were all killed in battle while fighting in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Maj. (res.) Itamar Levin Fridman, 34, from Eilat, who served as a team commander in the elite LOTAR Eilat unit was also killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in Syria, 9 reportedly killed

The Israeli Air Force struck targets near the village of Shinshar, located on the outskirts of Homs, Syria on Monday, Syria’s state-run SANA news agency reported.

Nine people were killed and more than 10 wounded in the strikes, according to the report.

Smotrich: 2025 will be the year of Jewish sovereignty in Judea and Samaria

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich congratulated Donald Trump upon his re-election during the Religious Zionism Party faction meeting on Monday and called for Israeli sovereignty to be applied throughout the entirety of Judea and Samaria.

Fears Iran transferred fentanyl-based chemical weapons to Hamas, Hezbollah

The Iranian regime has developed chemical weapons based on opioids, including fentanyl, and could supply them to its regional terrorist proxies including Hamas and Hezbollah, a U.S. expert warns.

IDF uncovers finds weapons, ammo hidden in humanitarian aid truck

During the passage of the convoy, the IDF said its forces spotted “unusual movement” and stopped the trucks for a security inspection at a checkpoint along the humanitarian route between northern and southern Gaza.

U.K. Jews at highest risk of physical attack according to Israel’s Diaspora Ministry

“Europe is sitting on an explosive barrel and it must wake up before it’s too late,” Diaspora and Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli said, following the release of his ministry’s new report into European antisemitism in the year following the Oct. 7 massacre.

