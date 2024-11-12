JERUSALEM – Israel/Middle East Morning Brief

Night of terror in Amsterdam as Mideast migrants torch a tram, run amok, shout anti-Semitic slogans

In Amsterdam tonight, they shouted “Cancer Jews” while setting the tram on fire so that must mean the tram tore down a flag earlier. pic.twitter.com/W20mydWB9S — Elad Simchayoff (@Elad_Si) November 11, 2024

Anti-Jewish violence was visited on Amsterdam again Monday night as migrants reportedly of Middle Eastern extraction torched a tram, with footage catching the rioters yelling “Cancer Jews.”

U.S. forces strike Iranian assets in Syria, in response to attacks on its personnel

CENTCOM forces have struck Iranian aligned targets in Syria

Nine targets struck in two locations

This was in response to attacks on US personnel and assets in Syria pic.twitter.com/Va2ezqfYjL — The Consultant (@TheConsultant18) November 12, 2024

U.S. CENTCOM forces conducted strikes against nine targets in two locations associated with Iranian groups in Syria in response to several attacks on U.S. personnel in Syria over the last 24 hours.

These strikes will degrade the Iranian backed groups’ ability to plan and launch future attacks on U.S. and Coalition forces who are in the region to conduct D-ISIS operations.

Hezbollah drone strikes kindergarten near Haifa

KINDERGARTEN HIT BY DRONE, HEROISM FORUM SPEAKS OUT – Real time from Israel ISRAEL REALTIME – Connecting to Israel in Realtime ( VIDEO – Hezbollah suicide drone damage of a children’s kindergarten in Haifa WITH THE CHILDREN INSIDE the building shelter. No injuries. ) ▪️4… pic.twitter.com/QZqmqncEWV — Matthew Feinberg (@thewebbie) November 12, 2024

Hezbollah continued firing rockets and drones throughout Tuesday morning, with a UAV striking a kindergarten near Haifa. The children and the teachers were in the safe room and there are no reports of injuries. The IDF is investigating why incoming rocket alert sirens did not go off in the immediate vicinity, although staff were aware of others doing so in the area.

Dutch Palestinian leader claims Mossad carried out Amsterdam pogrom to ‘shift public opinion’

WATCH: Dutch Palestinian leader says #Mossad staged ‘Amsterdam Pogrom’ to public opinion Watheq Alsadeh claimed that Israeli intelligence was likely responsible for the recent attacks on Israeli #MaccabiTelAviv soccer fans in #Amsterdam.@MEMRIReports pic.twitter.com/VaNcQ2YHin — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) November 11, 2024

Watheq Alsadeh claimed that Israeli intelligence was likely responsible for the recent attacks on Israeli #MaccabiTelAviv soccer fans in #Amsterdam.

IDF announces deaths of 4 infantry soldiers during Gaza raid; officer killed in separate incident

Four soldiers were killed during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday, the IDF announces. The slain troops are named as: Staff Sgt. Orr Katz, 20, from Ma’ale Adumim. Staff Sgt. Nave Yair Asulin, 21, from Carmit. Staff Sgt. Gary Lalhruaikima Zolat, 21, from Afula.… pic.twitter.com/qs7GPduvjp — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 12, 2024

An IDF officer was killed during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip earlier today, the military announces. The slain soldier is named as Maj. (res.) Itamar Levin Fridman, 34, from Eilat. Fridman served as a team commander in the elite LOTAR Eilat unit. pic.twitter.com/W9HR4R6sys — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 11, 2024

Staff Sergeant Orr Katz, Staff Sergeant Nave Yair Asulin, Staff Sergeant Gary Lalhruaikima Zolat, and Staff Sergeant Ofir Eliyahu were all killed in battle while fighting in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Maj. (res.) Itamar Levin Fridman, 34, from Eilat, who served as a team commander in the elite LOTAR Eilat unit was also killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in Syria, 9 reportedly killed

UPDATE Very serious strike in Homs, Syria initial reports of many casualties https://t.co/dBvhZwWmUb pic.twitter.com/Na9Huw8Mld — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 11, 2024

The Israeli Air Force struck targets near the village of Shinshar, located on the outskirts of Homs, Syria on Monday, Syria’s state-run SANA news agency reported.

Nine people were killed and more than 10 wounded in the strikes, according to the report.

Smotrich: 2025 will be the year of Jewish sovereignty in Judea and Samaria

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich: “2025 – The Year of [Israel’s] Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria” pic.twitter.com/xGdf5MRWmy — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 11, 2024

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich congratulated Donald Trump upon his re-election during the Religious Zionism Party faction meeting on Monday and called for Israeli sovereignty to be applied throughout the entirety of Judea and Samaria.

Fears Iran transferred fentanyl-based chemical weapons to Hamas, Hezbollah

#Iran has developed chemical weapons based on synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, warns a U.S. expert, powerful agents that could incapacitate soldiers or civilians when added to grenades or artillery.https://t.co/VGCbYq192s — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) November 10, 2024

The Iranian regime has developed chemical weapons based on opioids, including fentanyl, and could supply them to its regional terrorist proxies including Hamas and Hezbollah, a U.S. expert warns.

IDF uncovers finds weapons, ammo hidden in humanitarian aid truck

Hamas is exploiting international aid convoys on the humanitarian aid route in Gaza to smuggle weapons. Yesterday the IDF stopped an aid convoy… and found a bag of ammo. The Hamas war machine must NOT be allowed to rearm for another October 7! pic.twitter.com/ajm6kPZ69D — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) November 11, 2024

During the passage of the convoy, the IDF said its forces spotted “unusual movement” and stopped the trucks for a security inspection at a checkpoint along the humanitarian route between northern and southern Gaza.

U.K. Jews at highest risk of physical attack according to Israel’s Diaspora Ministry

BREAKING: The @IsraelDiaspora Ministry has released a threat assessment for Jews in Europe, with 5 countries identified as having a high or very high risk of physical assault. pic.twitter.com/UtRo44S8La — Vivid. (@VividProwess) November 11, 2024

“Europe is sitting on an explosive barrel and it must wake up before it’s too late,” Diaspora and Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli said, following the release of his ministry’s new report into European antisemitism in the year following the Oct. 7 massacre.