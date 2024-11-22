There are multiple ways the nation could get relief from the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris extremism of electric vehicles.

The Democrat regime in Washington has insisted on destroying what it can of America’s fossil fuels industry and instead push consumers to rely on electricity for everything, despite the fact Americans simply don’t want and don’t trust electric vehicles – and the nation’s grid never could support widespread demand those cars would impose.

Experts recently told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump could make one change that would negate Biden’s work: To determine that regulatory agencies do not have the legal authority to push the electrification of vehicles.

“The Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) could make a determination that the EPA has no authority under the Clean Air Act to mandate – to force – the electrification of the U.S. automobile fleet,” Marlo Lewis, senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, told the DCNF.

The EVs come with their own problems for consumers: Heavy vehicles that can be dangerous in minor crashes, intense fires from burning batteries when accidents happen, poor travel range, especially in cold weather, and stupendous battery replacement costs after a few years.

But now a report in the Washington Examiner confirms that automobile companies are “revving up” to ask the Trump administration to hang on to Biden’s rules and regulations.

“According to a report from the New York Times, the Biden administration’s actions to boost domestic EV manufacturing may have already set the auto industry past the point of no return,” the report said. “Following Biden’s initiatives, automakers have already invested billions of dollars in transitioning to electric vehicles. If Trump were to scrap the initiative, major automakers fear they could be undercut by smaller manufacturers producing cheaper, internal combustion engine cars.”

So, the report said, “Ford, General Motors and Stellantis are lobbying to keep the mandates.”

“Some had hoped that one of the biggest proponents of electric cars, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, would be able to sway Trump to keep those rules in place, but now, his priorities seem to be cutting regulations. He expressed opposition to the $7,500 tax credit for buyers of electric cars, saying he opposes all subsidies,” the report explained.

After years of the uncertainty of the Biden-Harris administration, where major energy projects were summarily canceled and inflation hit consumers at the 22% level over four years, the report said the car companies now are concerned about the “confusion” that killing the mandates would produce.

It was Stephanie Brinley, an analyst in the industry, that claimed the “back-and-forth swing” every four years is what hurts car companies.

The report noted the Center for Automotive Research revealed major car companies have invested about $146 billion in electric car engineering and manufacturing because of the green agenda of Biden and Harris.

The Daily Caller News Foundation said, “The incoming Trump administration could potentially scale back President Joe Biden’s regulatory agenda to electrify vehicles, bolster auto manufacturers around the country and drastically increase tariffs on imported vehicles, experts told the DCNF. On the campaign trail, Trump raised concerns of a ‘bloodbath’” for the auto industry if he was not reelected, and proposed various auto-related initiatives, including a promise to ‘revolutionize’” the auto industry and make interest on car loans fully tax deductible in a push to boost domestic auto production.”

“The Biden administration set greenhouse gas emission standards, which are really just de facto fuel economy standards, that are so stringent that automobile manufacturers cannot meet those standards unless they phase out sales of internal combustion engine vehicles and increase sales of electric vehicles,” Lewis added.