President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Cecile Richards Thursday, the former president of Planned Parenthood.

Biden praised Richards for her “courage” and fearlessness in leading America towards being “a nation of freedom” in an X post. Richards oversaw at least 3.8 million abortions during her 12 years as Planned Parenthood’s president, according to Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which analyzed several of the organization’s annual reports.

Today, I had the honor of awarding Cecile Richards the Presidential Medal of Freedom. With absolute courage, she fearlessly leads us forward to be the America we say we are – a nation of freedom. Through her work to lift up the dignity of workers, defend and advance women’s… pic.twitter.com/IayCTAFK4N — President Biden (@POTUS) November 20, 2024

Richards stepped down from her position as head of the organization in 2018 after a federal investigation revealed Planned Parenthood was allegedly illegally harvesting and selling parts from aborted babies.

Richards previously urged women “to be bold” in announcing their abortions and encouraging others to do the same.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

