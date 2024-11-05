Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have both been sent a message from China on Election Day – China will not interfere in U.S. elections and hopes to collaborate with the U.S. regardless of the results.

In an exclusive statement to Newsweek, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the U.S., said Beijing is committed to respecting America’s internal affairs, including its elections.

“The presidential election is the domestic affair of the United States. China, committed to the principle of noninterference in others’ internal affairs, will not interfere in the U.S.’s presidential election,” Pengyu told Newsweek.

Pengyu reportedly said China is interested in developing China-U.S. relations on a foundation of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and cooperative growth.

“Developing China-U.S. relations is in the fundamental interest of our two peoples and two countries and meets the expectations of the international community,” Pengyu said.

“No matter who is elected as U.S. president, we hope the U.S. will work with us in the same direction, follow the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, and advance the steady, sound, and sustainable growth of bilateral relations for the benefit of the two countries and the world at large.”:

The statement comes after recent reports of China spying on American voters.