China’s President Xi Jinping arrived in Peru Thursday, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Summit in Lima, where he will meet with U.S President Joe Biden amid a brewing trade war between the world’s two largest economies,

The two presidents are scheduled to meet Saturday, according to AFP, with one U.S. administration official stating this will likely be the last meeting between Biden and Xi before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told AFP the 21-member nations of APEC will be announcing the creation of a secretariat to ensure the alliance “will be an enduring feature of American policy in the Indo-Pacific going forward.”

China has been building up its presence in developing countries under its Belt and Road Initiative, which provides infrastructure projects. One such project is the Chinese-funded building of a massive megaport north of Lima, in Chancay.

Xi virtually inaugurated the megaport from the presidential palace alongside Peru’s President Dina Boluarte shortly after Xi’s arrival which came with an enthusiastic amount of pageantry and fanfare.

#URGENTE#ESTENDENCIA | Chancay

Porque se está inaugurando el Megapuerto ubicado en esta zona del norte del departamento de Lima. La pdta. Dina Baluarte inaugura la obra con el pdte. de China, Xi Jinping, desde Palacio de Gobierno.pic.twitter.com/q9mhGonmk4 — La Tendencia (@latendenciape) November 15, 2024

Brian Nichols, a top U.S. diplomat to Latin America, warned Latin American nations should be vigilant on investment with China going forward. China owning one of the largest ports in South America gives it unfettered access to the East Pacific Ocean and its fishing grounds.

According to the Associated Press, the megaport project cost Chinese shipping company Cosco a reported $1.3 billion, and will become an important part of the global economy.

However, some locals in Chancay have voiced concerns about the Chinese-owned port, and are saying there is little opportunity for them to prosper. One-third of the town’s population does not have running water or appropriate sanitation, and Peruvian fishermen told the AP the dredging of the port has killed off fish breeding grounds.

“Our fishing spots no longer exist here. They destroyed them… I don’t blame the Chinese for trying to mine this place for all it’s worth. I blame our government for not protecting us,” an elderly fisherman reportedly told the AP.