A joint statement signed by multiple church organizations, including the Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Baptist Church Norway, the Pentecostal movement there and the Norwegian Roman Catholic Bishops’ Council is warning the Norwegian government against imposing LGBT indoctrination.

It is the “Joint Christian Declaration on ‘Diversity of Gender and Sexuality'” that warns of trying impose the leftist ideologies.

“We hold that public authorities and governmental bodies exceed their mandate and power by attempting to pressure citizens and organizations to adapt to ‘queer theory’ on gender, sexuality, and marriage. Such activism on the part of government violates religious freedom and freedom of conscience, as well as the rights of parents,” explains the statement adopted by the church groups.

The Christian Institute explains that the target of the statement is the government’s “Action Plan on Gender and Sexual Diversity.”

The feds in Norway apparently are scheming to impose “regional courses and one-day-events on LGBT+.”

A total of 47 denominations and organizations have joined the protest.

The document explains, “We stand up for a democratic, pluralistic, and open-minded society where there is space for diversity of beliefs characterised by mutual respect. Freedom of expression and conscience, as well as religious freedom, are for us central and essential values.”

The statement continues, “The notion that gender is a subjective category and that sexual and gender identity can be freely chosen on the basis of feelings or preference, irrespective of biological sex, is based on ideology. It has no biological or scientific foundation.”

Actually, transgenderism, which has been ardently promoted by the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration in Washington, doesn’t happen scientifically, as the fact of being male or female is embedded in the human body down to the DNA level.

The church groups warned Norwegian government officials such ideology is “incompatible with our faith, thought, and worldview,” and can lead “to confusion, insecurity, and destructive life choices for many children and young people.”

Jose Luis Bazan of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union said such actions have come to be known as “polite persecution,” referring to governments “compelling policies and legislation.”

The churches’ statement recalls a number of biblical teachings, that “God is the Creator and Sustainer of the universe. Ha has created human beings male and female” and that “All people are created in the image of God. All are deeply loved by Him, have the same inherent human dignity, and are equally precious.”

Marriage, too “is a divine institution inscribed in natural law. Marriage unites one man and one woman. Founded by God, confirmed by Christ and the Apostles, this institution of marriage has been recognised by the Christian church throughout the centuries.”

It recognizes, “Marriage between one man and one woman constitutes the Biblical framework for sexual relationships. Other forms of sexual relationships represent a ‘diversity’ at odds with the Bible’s theology of creation and with Jesus’s ethical teaching, even when these relationships are marked by long-lasting fidelity.”

It states bluntly, “There are only two biological sexes: female and male. The sex of each individual is determined at conception.” Further, “It is immensely problematic to teach children and young people that there are ‘boys, girls, and other genders” that there exists an ‘interior gender’; that they may happen to have been ‘born in the wrong body’; and that gender is ‘fluid’. This manner of influence may lead to confusion, insecurity, and destructive life choices for many children and young people.”