(LOS ANGELES TIMES) — A private Christian high school in Merced withdrew its girls volleyball team from a state playoff game against a team with a transgender athlete in a decision a school official said was based on “God’s Word” and the belief that gender is not changeable.

Stone Ridge Christian High School forfeited Saturday night’s California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) NorCal Division VI volleyball match against San Francisco Waldorf, a Bay Area private school. Neither school immediately responded to a request for comment.

Last week, Stone Ridge Christian academic dean Julie Fagundes sent a message to families saying this was a “heartbreaking end” to the team’s season but the school’s priority was to “care for the health and safety of our athletes” and uphold its religious principles.