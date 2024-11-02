A New Yorker whose ballot was stolen and cast without his knowledge now has suffered a second hit, as he was informed by elections officials that the illegally cast vote will count.

It is the Federalist that documented the horrors experienced by Mike Miner, 55, when he tried to vote.

He was told by elections officials that he already had voted, even though he hadn’t.

“Miner told The Federalist that he decided to vote early, just one day after early voting began on Saturday,” the report said.

“I went up to the table and was told I already voted,” Miner said. “I ask, ‘Where did I vote?’ Because, of course, this is very surprising to me. And they told me I voted in the town of Fishkill [which is located next to Wappingers], 22 minutes after early voting began on Saturday.”

But he hadn’t.

Eventually, elections officials determined the signature on the stolen ballot did not match Miner’s real signature, so they gave him a provisional ballot.

But they also confirmed “the fraudulent vote cast Saturday in Miner’s name” also will count, because once a ballot is cast, the vote itself becomes anonymous, making it impossible to identify the fraudulent vote and remove it from the bunch.”

The report noted Erik Haight, a Republican election commissioner on the Dutchess County Board of Elections, is taking the situation very seriously.

“We were made aware of the situation almost immediately when [Miner] showed up to vote. We instructed the bipartisan team of election inspectors to issue Mr. Miner an affidavit ballot, and we had an agreement with both Democrat and Republican commissioners that this affidavit ballot will count.”

He also said the stolen ballot issue has been referred to prosecutors.

Miner pointed out why the system failed him.

It’s because officials don’t require ID for a vote.

“I think it’s ridiculous — anyone can walk in, just as what happened to me, and say ‘I’m so and so’ and vote. So I don’t believe the system is safe right now. And I know I’m only one vote, but I have the right to vote and my vote should count. Someone shouldn’t steal your vote and that be able to count. I don’t know the outcome of that vote — what if it was opposite of what I voted? Then it cancels my vote out.”

The Federalist pointed out New York is one of 14 states where there are no ID requirements to vote.

The report said that’s because of the “Democrat supermajority” in the state legislature.

In fact, Democrats there killed an election security plan by not allowing it to have a vote.