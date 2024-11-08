Jack Smith was plucked by the Biden-Harris administration out of the field of private legal work and made, suddenly and without congressional confirmation, a “special counsel” to run part of the Democrats’ lawfare campaign against President Trump.

He ended up bringing multiple legal claims against Trump and others, including a stunt that included the FBI’s SWAT raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in which officers reportedly rifled through the personal possessions of Melania Trump.

But he now has a problem, in that Trump is the president-elect.

Those cases are expected to vanish at some point when the pathway to that end result is determined.

But there’s a signal lack of trust in the ranks of Congress that the organization Smith has set up to attack Trump will be forthcoming with all of the information it has used, so he’s being told by Congress to save and protect everything.

It is House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., who leads the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, who have written to Smith demanding his office preserve all records surrounding the Biden-Harris administration’s politicized prosecutions of Trump.

They previously had submitted to-date unfulfilled requests for information from Smith.

They now have repeated those requests for documents and communications “relating to meetings between FBI and Justice Department officials sent to or received by Jack Smith prior to the execution of the search warrant on President Trump’s private residence.”

They also want documents and communications referring or relating to the hiring and selection of current and former Office of Special Counsel staff members and the same regarding the “Office of Special Counsel, the Office of the Attorney General, or the Office of the Deputy Attorney General referring or relating to the investigation and prosecution of President Donald Trump.”

“The Committee on the Judiciary is continuing its oversight of the Department of Justice and the Office of Special Counsel. According to recent public reports, prosecutors in your office have been ‘gaming out legal options’ in the event that President Donald Trump won the election. With President Trump’s decisive victory this Counsel may attempt to purge relevant records, communications, and documents responsive to our numerous requests for information. The Office of Special Counsel is not immune from transparency or above accountability for its actions,” the letter warned.

“This letter serves as a formal request to preserve all existing and future records and materials related to the Office of Special Counsel’s investigations and prosecutions of President Trump. You should construe this preservation notice as an instruction to take all reasonable steps to prevent the destruction or alteration, whether intentionally or negligently, of all documents, communications, and other information, including electronic information and metadata, that are or may be responsive to this congressional inquiry. This instruction includes all electronic messages sent using official and personal accounts or devices, including records created using text messages, phone-based message applications, or encryption software.”