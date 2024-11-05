Megyn Kelly argued Monday on SiriusXM that Vice President Kamala Harris is “weak and stupid” and electing her president could set women back decades.

Polls pitting Harris against former President Donald Trump have tightened with the most recent polls showing them locked in a dead heat. On “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the SiriusXM host broke down her argument for why she believes Harris should not be elected into office, calling out her intelligence and laugh.

“This person is weak, and she is stupid. She is not a smart person and far from a deep thinker. She will get eaten alive by Putin and Xi — no one will fear us. She cannot make decisions — the 3 a.m. phone call will leave her paralyzed with fear and indecision. She will fail in her negotiations with our adversaries because she cannot think on her feet. The presidency is not a job you can do for four years with training wheels,” Kelly said.

“At some point you have to make important calls in the moment, you have to think in the moment, you have to be clever, you must outsmart,” Kelly continued. “She couldn’t even outsmart the ladies of ‘The View.’ She is a silly person — her cackle and unfunny jokes have a deleterious effect on her image and that image cannot be that of our president. People don’t respect her as they must, as they must our president and our first female president, ok?”

To make her point, Kelly showed a clip of former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

WATCH:

“The first woman to become the American president must be someone whose intelligence is unassailable, whose facility with the spoken word is something to admire, who can make a point sharply and with ease and with substance without breaking a sweat. We have had female leaders in the world just like this — Kamala Harris is not one of them,” Kelly added.

“They say Kamala Harris will break barriers [as] the first woman president, but her election will set women back decades because she is not a smart person. The first female president must be someone our little girls can actually look up to. It must be someone who neither side can question when it comes to her credentials and her ability to do the job. Otherwise there won’t be another one for years. Her incompetence will be chocked up to the fact that she is female. This is about to set us back, not push us forward. Someone should break this barrier and that person should not and cannot be this person,” Kelly concluded.

Harris has been continuously criticized throughout her campaign for her word salad responses, giving vague answers to questions regarding her policy platform. During her first interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier on Oct. 16, Harris struggled to answer how her campaign would move the country forward despite her already being in a position of power.

Biden’s disapproval among voters has hit record highs. Harris has reportedly attempted to distance herself from Biden, but on Oct. 8 the hosts of ABC’s “The View” asked her if she would change anything about her four years with Joe Biden. She responded by saying the following:

“Not a thing comes to mind.”

