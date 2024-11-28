Officials in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, made headlines just days ago when they boasted about counting illegal ballots, in blatant defiance of their own state laws and courts.

Now one of them has proposed an odd reason for doing that: It’s all the fault of the Supreme Court.

The U.S. Supreme Court, which several years back overturned the faulty Roe v. Wade creation of a right to an abortion, a decision that never was related to the Constitution.

A commentary in the Washington Examiner explains the strange reasoning by Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia, a Democrat, who is vice chair of the Bucks County commissioners, who “defied a state Supreme Court decision, counted ineligible ballots and tried to interfere in the election.”

She explained at the time she was pushing for illegal vote counting, “We all know precedent by a court doesn’t matter anymore in this country. If I violate this law, it’s because I want the court to pay attention. There is nothing more important than counting votes.”

The commentary described her attitude as “a level of political unhingement.”

Then she went further.

“When I inartfully spoke and used the word precedent, when I was talking about provisional ballots, I was referring to the United States Supreme Court and the precedent that has been lost on many issues, including Roe v. Wade,” she later claimed.

Explained the commentary, “You read that correctly. A Bucks County commissioner was so distraught over a Supreme Court decision from two years earlier that she decided to exact her revenge by interfering in an election in 2024. Consider her words during a recent hearing over the election drama.”

There, she said, “Unfortunately, I took my frustration out on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, many of whom are friends of mine and who I respect and whose decisions are complicated and difficult and important. We are all going to learn lessons from this new media landscape, and most of all, I am. I am a small fish in this big pond. I do not have a megaphone on Twitter or CNN. I am not a secretary of state. I don’t run a presidential campaign. This is the only opportunity I have to set the record straight.”

The commentary said Ellis-Marseglia was just using “a lot of words by her to cover up the fact that she does not respect the democratic process or the laws and rules of our constitutional republic and sought to implement an authoritative and autocratic decision as retaliation for political events not resulting in the way she wanted them to.”

The commentary called for “legitimate repercussions and consequences” for her actions.

“Democrats are always the ones whining about threats to democracy and ‘democracy being under attack.’ Yet, it is evident this is just nothing more than performative politics and hyperbolic hysteria to mask their own radical, authoritarian intentions to shape and mold the way Democrats want it to be. In turn, they distract the public with fearmongering to strip away the core tenets of democracy and the will of the voters.”

In the end, the actions by Ellis-Marseglia “were a disgrace,” the commentary said. “To blame it on a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade is despicable and cult-like behavior.”