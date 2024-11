(DAILY MAIL) — Wokery risks killing off the ancient tradition of kissing under the mistletoe at Christmas parties, according to the UK’s leading supplier of the plants.

Around a quarter as much of the festive foliage is up for grabs this year at Britain’s only annual mistletoe auctions in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, compared to past decades.

Once a staple of the office party, sprigs are now rarely bought by young people, renowned auctioneer Nick ‘Mr Mistletoe’ Champion lamented.